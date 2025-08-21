Bernhard Fleischer Appointed Chief Executive Of The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will welcome Bernhard Fleischer as its new Chief Executive, effective September 1, 2025. A Salzburg-born producer and consultant with more than 30 years of international experience, Fleischer has collaborated with leading artists, institutions, and media corporations on more than 350 recordings and documentary projects.

Fleischer has worked with renowned figures including Gustavo Dudamel, Lang Lang, John Williams, Anne-Sophie Mutter, and Paavo Järvi, and has realized projects at the Salzburg Festival with European and U.S. performing arts organizations. He is a multiple winner of the Golden Prague TV Festival and the German ECHO Klassik awards, and has received nominations for the Grimme-Preis and Primetime Emmy Awards.

David Cogman, Chairman of the HK Phil’s Board of Governors, said, “We are very excited to welcome Bernhard as our new CE. He brings a wealth of experience and tremendous energy to the role. Together with our Music Director Designate Tarmo Peltokoski, we are confident that he will raise the orchestra to a new level.”

Fleischer added, “I look forward to being part of such an exciting and vibrant orchestra. Our main goal will be to work on visionary programmes, nurture culturally diverse talents and develop new audiences in Hong Kong, in Mainland China and around the world. It is an honour and a privilege to work with the brilliant musicians, board and dedicated staff to shape and advance the orchestra's artistic future with Tarmo Peltokoski as its new Music Director.”

Founded in 1947 as the Sino-British Orchestra, the HK Phil is now considered one of Asia’s leading orchestras. In 2019, it became the first Asian orchestra to be named “Orchestra of the Year” by Gramophone. The orchestra presents more than 150 concerts annually, attracting over 200,000 music lovers. It tours internationally, collaborates with world-renowned conductors and soloists, and promotes the work of Hong Kong and Chinese composers through active commissioning and recording projects.

The HK Phil’s leadership team in 2025/26 includes Music Director Designate Tarmo Peltokoski (who becomes Music Director in 2026/27), Principal Guest Conductor Long Yu, Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, and Composer-in-Residence Esa-Pekka Salonen.

With major support from the Government of the HKSAR, long-term Principal Patron Swire, the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, and other partners, the orchestra continues to bring classical music to broad audiences, with education and community programmes reaching tens of thousands each year.The appointment marks a new chapter for the orchestra, Asia’s first to win Gramophone’s “Orchestra of the Year” Award.