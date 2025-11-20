Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Adds Family Event, World Premiere, And Baroque Guest Artist To Spring 2026 Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will add new programming to its spring schedule, beginning with Beethoven, Beats and Beyond, a free family-oriented outdoor concert at The Bay Sarasota on March 15.

On April 12, DragonBoot Quartet will perform the world premiere of Sarasota native Roger Zare’s Gamma for string quartet. Harpsichordist Paolo Bordignon will join Bobby Nunes and Phoebe Powell for Baroque Treasures on May 10.

Beethoven, Beats and Beyond will be presented on March 15 at 6:00 p.m. at The Bay Sarasota. The performance will feature the Upward Notes classical string ensemble with educator, beatboxer, and DJ Karim Manning. The event is general admission, sponsored by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, and requires no reservation.

DragonBoot Quartet will appear on April 12 at 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, performing Zare’s Gamma as well as works by Haydn, Jessie Montgomery, Janáček, and others. The ensemble, Grand Prize winners of the Coltman Chamber Music Competition and current Juilliard School students, will introduce Zare’s newest work in its first public performance. Zare, a 2003 Artist Series Concerts scholarship recipient, has since received awards including the ASCAP Nissim Prize, multiple BMI Student Composer awards, and the 2023 International Clarinet Association Composition Competition.

Baroque Treasures will take place on May 10 at 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, featuring solos by Nunes and Powell in Handel concertos for oboe and harp. Bordignon, harpsichordist of the New York Philharmonic, will open the program with Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in C-sharp minor from The Well-Tempered Clavier and François Couperin’s “Eighteenth Order.” Additional performers will include Katherine Baloff, Leah Latorraca, Stephanie Block, David Bender, and John Miller.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Beethoven, Beats and Beyond – March 15, 6:00 p.m., The Bay Sarasota (Free, general admission)

DragonBoot Quartet – April 12, 4:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (Tickets: $50 general, $70 VIP)

Baroque Treasures – May 10, 4:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church (Tickets: $50 general, $70 VIP)