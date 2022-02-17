American Chamber Ensemble to Present DIVERSITY THROUGH MUSIC - PART 2

The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 56th Anniversary, will present Diversity Through Music - Part 2, a live concert on Sunday, March 6 at 3:00 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY. Please note that proof of vaccination will be required for admission to this event.

The program will include works by Hofstra faculty member Andres Maldonado, composers Dana Wilson, Bohuslav Martinu, Natalie Hunt and composer/bassist and Hofstra faculty member Martin Wind, who will participate in the World Premiere of his new, ACE commissioned song cycle, inspired by his father's paintings.

Special guests will be soprano Tammy Hensrud, composer/bassist Martin Wind, Hofstra/ACE Award winner Michael Valente and the ACE Clarinet Ensemble.

ACE performers will be Eriko Sato and Deborah Wong, violinists, Lois Martin, viola, Chris Finckel, cello, ACE Director Marilyn Lehman, piano and ACE Assistant Director Mindy Dragovich, clarinet.

Tickets at the door - $20 general admission; $15 senior citizen (over 65) or matriculated non-Hofstra student with ID. For ticket reservations and more info, email info@americanchamberensemble.com.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, and assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works. For the latest American Chamber Ensemble concert listings, updates and information, log on to http://americanchamberensemble.com/. Follow ACE on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/American-Chamber-Ensemble/150032171984.