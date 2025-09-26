All Classical Radio Names Kirsten Volness as Composer in Residence and Dana Sparling as Young Artist in Residence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All Classical Radio has named Kirsten Volness as a Composer in Residence, and flute, piccolo, and saxophone player Dana Sparling as Young Artist in Residence. Additionally, Kristen Kim and Kaden Prichard will serve as the Media Network's 2025-2026 Young Artist Ambassadors. One of the first radio stations in the nation to offer artist residencies, ACR has provided opportunities to numerous young and professional musicians for career advancement, creative development, and audience exposure since the program's launch in 2019.

Through their residencies, Volness and Sparling will enjoy access to All Classical Radio's world-class facilities, opportunities for professional and creative development, and the chance to expand their portfolios and skills. As Composer in Residence, Volness is assisting with the development of All Classical Radio's third album created through its award-winning Recording Inclusivity Initiative (RII), which expands America's playlist by producing new high-quality recordings of classical music by underrepresented composers. Volness's original work little tiny stone, full of blue fire will appear on All Classical Radio's next RII album, set to be released in 2026.

As Young Artist in Residence, Sparling will appear on Thursdays @ Three, ACR's flagship live-broadcast performance radio show, next year, and she will be invited to perform at various events and concerts. Sparling, and Young Artist Ambassadors Kim and Prichard, will be supported through mentorship and coaching, and will design their own unique approaches to being ambassadors for the arts as a representative of All Classical Radio. All Artists in Residence and the Young Artists Ambassadors receive a financial award toward their projects, performances, and continued studies.

"All Classical Radio is uniquely able to further the success and development of local creatives and youth," says Greg Arntson, Interim President and CEO of All Classical Radio. "Through the Artist in Residence program, we share our space and resources so that visionary performers and composers can create great art and connect with our global community of music lovers and supporters. It is an honor to be part of their creative and professional journey," he adds.

Last year, All Classical Radio named Elaina Stuppler, a teenage composer, trombonist, and vocalist as its Young Artist in Residence. Other past Young Artists in Residence are violinist and composer Amir Avsker (2023), double bassist Maggie Carter (2022), pianist Natalie Tan (2020), and cellist Taylor Yoon (2019). Previous Composers in Residence include Jasmine Barnes (2021), Lauren McCall (2021), and Keyla Orozco (2021). Previous professional Artists in Residence include violinist Emily Cole (2024), clarinetist James Shields (2024), pianist María García (2022), flutist Adam Eccleston (2020, 2021), and pianist Hunter Noack (2019).

For more information about the Artist in Residence and Young Artist in Residence program, please contact Kristina Becker.