Alain Lefèvre Joins the OPCM to Interpret the 'Concerto de Québec' by André Mathieu

For its second concert of the season, the Orchestre Philharmonique et Choeur des Mélomanes (OPCM) and its young conductor Francis Choinière have called on pianist Alain Lefèvre. Together, they will present André Mathieu's Concerto No 3 opus 25, also named Concerto de Québec for the film La Forteresse, shot in the National Capital in 1947. This unforgettable show will take place on Saturday, April 2, at 7 p.m. 30, at the Maison symphonique, in Montreal.

Celebrated for his "dazzling performances" of Mathieu's works, notably in New York, Paris, London, Berlin and Shanghai, and recognized as a "brilliant piano virtuoso", Alain Lefèvre has been passionately bringing his music to life since he was 15 years old. He will invite the public to dive into the nostalgic and highly touching melodies composed at the age of 14 by this young genius that was Mathieu.

In view of this concert, he would like to thank Georges Nicholson, author of the biography of André Mathieu, for discovering the original score for two pianos of Concerto No 3 written by the composer himself, as well as the conductor and composer Jacques Marchand, to whom he entrusted the colossal task of restoring the score, rendered with respect and brilliance.

A meeting between two universes

To complete this memorable evening, the 61 musicians of OPCM will deliver the legendary New World symphony, by Antonin Dvorák, under the skilful direction of maestro Francis Choinière, age 25. This hopeful work draws inspiration from American sights and sounds while staying true to the musical traditions of the composer's native Czech Republic. While the Concerto No 3 evokes with its life-size themes the rural magnificence of Quebec, Dvorák's creation salutes the melodies of America.

'This concert will celebrate two works that convey a sense of national pride through their rich, comforting melodies that highlight the sounds that form the cultural mosaic of the North American continent,' explains Francis Choinière. 'It will combine great artistic talents from Quebec with a flavor of European tradition. We are going to show that music from here is as accessible as European classics', he explains.

CONCERT DETAILS:

Concerto de Québec avec Alain Lefèvre

Saturday 2 April 2022 7h30pm

Maison Symphonique (1600 Saint-Urbain, Montréal)

Artists

Francis Choinière, conductor

Alain Lefèvre, pianist

Orchestre Philharmonique et Ch?oeur des Mélomanes

Program

André Mathieu Concerto No 3 opus 25, Concerto de Québec

Antonín Dvorák Symphonie No 9, Du nouveau monde

Tickets available now

Place des Arts 514 842-2112 / 1 866 842-2112

About Alain Lefèvre

A dazzling and striking virtuoso, an extraordinary pianist who asserts himself beyond the fashions and artifices of the international scene, Alain Lefèvre is pursuing a brilliant career. He has performed in some forty countries on prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Cadogan Hall, the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, the Théâtre du Châtelet, the Salle Pleyel, the Prince's Palace of Monaco, Teatro Colon, Palacio de Bellas Artes, Megaron and the Odeon of Herodes Atticus. In addition to being acclaimed for his phenomenal technique, his sparkling playing, his fascinating interpretations and his absolute mastery, he delivers dazzling performances often qualified as unequaled and incomparable.