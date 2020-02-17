VIDEO: Official Movie Trailer for #1 New York Times Best Seller THE SECRET by Rhonda Byrne

THE SECRET turns 15 next year, and has sold over 30 million copies. It spawned more titles such as THE POWER and THE MAGIC, as well as daily Secret teachings and DVDs on the power of positive thinking.

Now, it's about to be a movie, The Secret: Dare to Dream, from Roadside Attractions directed by Andy Tennant (Fool's Gold, Ever After: A Cinderella Story) and starring Katie Holmes (Dawson's Creek) and Jerry O'Connell (Sliders, Stand By Me). The movie hits theaters on April 17th, and the first trailer just released.

The self-help book teaches many things and is frequently passed between friends or discovered through word of mouth. The publisher describes the tome as,

Fragments of a Great Secret have been found in the oral traditions, in literature, in religions and philosophies throughout the centuries. For the first time, all the pieces of The Secret come together in an incredible revelation that will be life-transforming for all who experience it. In this book, you'll learn how to use The Secret in every aspect of your life -- money, health, relationships, happiness, and in every interaction you have in the world. You'll begin to understand the hidden, untapped power that's within you, and this revelation can bring joy to every aspect of your life. The Secret contains wisdom from modern-day teachers -- men and women who have used it to achieve health, wealth, and happiness. By applying the knowledge of The Secret, they bring to light compelling stories of eradicating disease, acquiring massive wealth, overcoming obstacles, and achieving what many would regard as impossible.

Check out the trailer now:





Related Articles View More Books Stories