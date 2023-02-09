Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTER

Any subject that prompts thinking, that exercises the brain, makes you smarter.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Trey Reely, a retired educator, has released his new book, Jokes Make You Smarter: Create a Bazillion New Brain Cells with Every Joke.

Kids of all ages (including young-at-heart adults) can plunge into the fathomless, oceanic depths of knowledge with jokes about animals, foreign language, geography, math, science, health, holidays, music, poetry, sports, and pop culture. But that's not all! There are even Dad jokes that will out-dad a dad. Read, O Grasshopper, and grow smart.

Read this book and you too can laugh and create new brain cells at the same time!

About the Author:


Trey Reely earned his Bachelor's of Music Education and Master's in Education from Harding University. He also earned his Reading Specialist Degree from Harding in 2010. He began his teaching career at Paragould Middle School in 1985 and assumed the position at Paragould High School in 1991 where he taught for 17 years. He was the director of bands at Riverview High School in Searcy, Arkansas from the fall of 2008 until his retirement in 2019.

In 2018, he was selected as the Arkansas Bandmaster of the Year. Trey has served as a region chairman, a state chairman of the American School Band Directors Association, and he is an Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association past president. He is a contributing editor to The Instrumentalist and has authored over 300 articles and 9 books. He also has a YouTube channel and Facebook page both titled Band Stuff.

He has served as an adjudicator and clinician in Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Oklahoma, California, and Pennsylvania. He is currently the Executive Secretary of the Arkansas Small Band Association and spends many hours teaching lessons to area students and conducting the White County Community Band which he co-founded in 2022.

Find out more about the author and his book on BookBuzz.



