Tracy Sumner Releases New Regency Romance THE BRAZEN BLUESTOCKING

WOLF Publishing and award-winning author Tracy Sumner has announced the release of their new regency romance, The Brazen Bluestocking. Released on September 30, 2021, this is the first book in The Duchess Society Series.

A defiant society outcast.

A forbidding rogue who doesn't believe in love.

And a passionate wager.

Daughter of an earl, Lady Hildegard Templeton hasn't conformed to what society expects from a woman of her station. Industrious and unique, she's created an emboldened organization for women on the cusp of marriage, The Duchess Society. Called a bluestocking to her face and worse behind closed salon doors, she vows to marry for love. And nothing but. Although the emotion has never shown itself to her. Until she meets him.

Bastard son of a viscount and king of London's sordid streets, Tobias Streeter has spent a lifetime building his empire, and he needs the Duchess Society to find a suitable wife. An asset to expand his worth in society's eyes. But he vows his search will have nothing to do with love and everything to do with vengeance. Until he meets her.

Soon, Tobias and Hildy's plans are in turmoil as they choose between expectation, passion, and love.

The Brazen Bluestocking is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Award-winning author Tracy Sumner's storytelling career began when she picked up a historical romance on a college beach trip, and she fondly blames LaVyrle Spencer for her obsession with the genre. She's a recipient of the National Reader's Choice, and her novels have been translated into Dutch, German, Portuguese and Spanish. She lived in New York, Paris and Taipei before finding her way back to the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

When not writing sizzling love stories about feisty heroines and their temperamental-but-entirely-lovable heroes, Tracy enjoys reading, snowboarding, college football (Go Tigers!), yoga, and travel. She loves to hear from romance readers!