Tom Lytes Releases New Financial Thriller GOTCHA

"Gotcha" is a thriller novel about deception. The fraught relationship between two sisters takes center stage as an addictive computer app runs wild in South Carolina.

Sep. 29, 2021  

Author Tom Lytes has announced the release of his new financial thriller, Gotcha. Enigmatic programmer Vortmit returns in this second entry in Lytes' thriller series.

On islands off the coast of South Carolina, sisters Rainey and Gretchen go their separate ways. Gretchen disappears into a drug-addled underworld headed by Garrison Buchan, a sinister figure who hides his illegal activities behind a tree farm and an alligator sanctuary. Rainey, distracted by the upcoming sale of her app "Gotcha" to an anonymous investor with dubious plans for the company, lets her go.

But when a suspicious car crash drags the sisters back together, they are on their way to exposing secrets best left hidden!

"Gotcha" is a thriller novel about deception. The fraught relationship between two sisters takes center stage as an addictive computer app runs wild in South Carolina. Soon, nobody is safe.

Gotcha is available for purchase in print and eobok formats.
Genre: Financial Thriller, Thriller

About the Author:

Born and raised between Manhattan and a farm, Tom Lytes graduated from Harvard before enjoying careers in fashion and real estate. A husband and father, Tom's writing gravitates towards multiple character thrillers where normal people find themselves thrust into intertwined, extraordinary circumstances.


