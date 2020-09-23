Tara Sue Me to Release New Contemporary Romance MADAME PRESIDENT

The book is scheduled for release by After Six Publishing on October 6, 2020.

New York Times and USA Today Best-selling author, Tara Sue Me is pleased to announce the upcoming release of her new contemporary romance, Madame President. The book is scheduled for release by After Six Publishing on October 6, 2020.

This is Washington DC and there's only one she here.

A smart, standalone, contemporary romance from New York Times and USA Today bestselling author Tara Sue Me.

For Independent Anna Fitzpatrick, being President of the United States means she's finally in a place to make a difference. Known for her intellect and charm, she never appears anything other than calm. After getting dumped by the man she'd been living with once he learned of her presidential bid, Anna vows to remain single throughout her term. It's an easy task, after all, no man has ever made her feel the way her law school classmate did years ago. Or at least the way he made her feel until he walked away without so much as a goodbye.

Navin Hazar is content being one of the nation's top news anchors. It may not be the plan he had for his life, but plans don't always go as anticipated. Like his plan for no one to find out he knows Anna personally or did know her, once upon a time.

For fifteen years, they've been able to ignore each other, but her election to the highest office changes everything. And when Navin inadvertently lands on Anna's Press Pool, they realize the only thing more aggravating than politics is love.

About the Author:



Even though she graduated with a degree in science, Tara knew she'd never be happy doing anything other than writing. Specifically, writing love stories.

She started with a racy BDSM story and found she was not quite prepared for the unforeseen impact it would have. Nonetheless, she continued and The Submissive Series novels would go on to be both New York Times and USA Today Bestsellers. One of those, THE MASTER, was a 2017 RITA finalist for Best Erotic Romance. Over one million copies of her books have been sold worldwide.

