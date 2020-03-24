Stephen Perkins Releases New Supernatural Suspense GRAND MASQUERADE

Author Stephen Perkins has released his new supernatural suspense novel, Grand Masquerade. Released by Star Born Publishing in February 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Beware the terror lurking beneath a mask of smiles...

On an ancient ley line, deep within Vermont's dark forests, lives a mysterious and frightening secret...

A forbidden door to a world beyond human perception.

And three hunters are about to become the hunted!

A high-tech executive and a US presidential candidate, who in public appear to be at odds, are covertly working together to flood a small Vermont town. The plan is to evacuate the townspeople to a federal camp where they will be implanted with a newly developed surveillance/mind control device called Minerva.

What they didn't know, is that the town sits on an ancient ley line guarded by spiritual beings called the Others. There's something going on in the Green Mountains of Vermont and its more than anyone could imagine.

Their visit to the small town, in the guise of a hunting expedition, quickly turns sour. They come face to face with their worst nightmares - coming back not just to haunt them, but coming alive to take revenge.

The executive's playboy son and the town sheriff catches on to their fiendish plan and tries to stop them - and discover forces beyond comprehension.

Grand Masquerade is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Grand Masquerade

By Stephen Perkins

Publisher: Star Born Publishing LLC

Published: February 2020

ISBN: 978-1647862299

ASIN: B084GF8X16

Pages: 264

Genre: Supernatural Suspense, Mystery, Thriller

About the Author:

Stephen Perkins is the best-selling author of six novels, Raging Falcon, American Siren, Escape to Death, Sorcerers' Dynasty, Twilight's Last Glory, and Sky Parlor. His newest book, Sky Parlor, was released in June of 2019, instantly hitting Amazon's Hot New Release list, and proving to be yet another thrilling, exciting, thought provoking, and conspiracy-laden epic. His growing legion of rabid and loyal fans will be excited to learn that the Ebook edition of Perkins's new novel, Grand Masquerade, has just gone live, and that print editions are also now available! While enjoying the books, be sure to visit the author's blog, Newsspellcom.org, the only source for real alternative news.





