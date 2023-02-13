Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'

"The Power of Sound to Heal" contains easy-to-learn tools that use sound to promote mental and physical health.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'

Sound Therapy expert Dr. Shelley Snow is launching her new book, "The Power of Sound to Heal" (IBSN 978-0228876915; June, 2022); the book hit #1 for 3 days in a row on Amazon's KDP charts. It introduces new audiences to the emerging fields of Sound Therapy and Sound Healing. "The Power of Sound to Heal" contains easy-to-learn tools that use sound to promote mental and physical health.

These tools are important because of the global mental health crisis that is affecting millions of people. The immediate and pronounced calming effects of sound on the mind are a key benefit available to people of all ages.

Very few people understand that their voice can be used to create sounds that can improve their mental and physical health, regardless of the quality of their voice. The book is not about singing, but rather about sounding one's way to better health and well-being. There are no notes or keys in this approach and making sounds in this way is a simple extension of breathing.

Easy-to-follow exercises with accompanying audio tracks will guide the reader to immediately experience the benefits of sound-based techniques for mind-body health. Listening to these sounds is also beneficial.

As part of a team of researchers from McGill University and Concordia University, Dr. Snow engaged in scientific research on sound using voice, which was conducted at the prestigious International Laboratory for Music, Sound, and Brain Research (BRAMS). This research forms the basis of many exercises shared in her book. Dr. Snow shares her journey with sound, along with chapters on trauma and sound, working with singing bowls, mindfulness and sound, mantras, and mental health - all steps along the path of this fascinating and rich journey into the world of healing sounds.

For more information on Dr. Shelley Snow, her research, and her book visit: https://www.thepowerofsoundtoheal.com/



Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Childrens Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPAB Photo
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina has released her new children's book, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel Photo
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSE
Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel 'Nothing To Lose' via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.
Robert Boog Releases New Book, The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeares Lost Years Photo
Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'
Robert Boog has released his new book, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the Mysteries, Myths, and Mistakes of William Shakespeare.
Trey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTER Photo
Trey Reely Releases New Book JOKES MAKE YOU SMARTER
Trey Reely, a retired educator, has released his new book, Jokes Make You Smarter: Create a Bazillion New Brain Cells with Every Joke.

More Hot Stories For You


Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHINGDr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING
February 14, 2023

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina has released her new children's book, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSEAuthor, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSE
February 14, 2023

Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel 'Nothing To Lose' via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.
Texas Med School Dean Pens Historical Novel About The Early Days Of Infectious DiseaseTexas Med School Dean Pens Historical Novel About The Early Days Of Infectious Disease
February 13, 2023

Infectious disease expert Steven L. Berk, M.D. will celebrate the release of In Search of the Animalcule this February. Berk, an award-winning writer and Texas medical school dean, is author of Anatomy of a Kidnapping: A Doctor's Story, which People magazine hailed 'a harrowing account of a compassionate doctor's abduction at gunpoint from his own home. Stays with you.'
Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'Sound Therapy Expert Dr. Shelley Snow Launches New Book, 'The Power Of Sound To Heal'
February 13, 2023

Sound Therapy expert Dr. Shelley Snow is launching her new book, 'The Power of Sound to Heal' (IBSN 978-0228876915; June, 2022); the book hit #1 for 3 days in a row on Amazon's KDP charts. It introduces new audiences to the emerging fields of Sound Therapy and Sound Healing.
Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'Robert Boog Releases New Book, 'The Real-Life Mystery Of Shakespeare's Lost Years'
February 13, 2023

Robert Boog has released his new book, The Real-Life Mystery of Shakespeare's Lost Years: Solving the Mysteries, Myths, and Mistakes of William Shakespeare.
share