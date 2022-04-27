'SongStarz Beginnings' Book One of New Teen Series Launches

With SongStarz already known to thousands of young people and adults who have been involved in productions of the SongStarz musical, creator and author F.J.Lily has now launched SongStarz Beginnings, the first book in the SongStarz series, along with a new school musical for 2022. Newly published and aimed at readers aged 9 to 18, the first installment of this 15 book series tracks Issy and her friends' quest to find stardom via a TV competition.

Sharing the ups and downs of teenage friendship circles, with a host of quirky characters, this contemporary series not only keeps its upper Middle Grade/Teen readers enthralled but is a series that totally 'gets' the interests and essence of today's teenagers.

Relatable and fast-paced, the SongStarz series is supported by companion books, songs, music and related media. It has the potential of becoming a defining series for this star-struck, social and socially aware, tech savvy generation.

Synopsis:

All Lola wants is to be a STAR! All Issy wants is to be left alone, thank you very much. All Cass wants is to play her drums, read 'Live Your Best Life', and for everyone to get along, if it isn't too much trouble.

This doesn't seem at all likely when Lola secretly decides to do something which, at best, can only be described as... unexpected, entering them into SongStarz, the television show, and heading them down a path that feels, to Issy, rather like an out of control juggernaut with no brakes.

Issy is in no doubt that Magda Deveraux, their mysterious, fierce and uncompromising Guardian will turn them into SPAM! when she finds out.

Even if they can break out of the high security Military Base where they live and where nothing is quite as it seems, will Issy be able to do what Lola wants?

Published by Corimis, SongStarz Beginnings (ISBN 1912318016) is available in paperback (£8.99) and Kindle format (£3.99) on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3uNV7P0 and https://amzn.to/3x33I3a