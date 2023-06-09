Sean Lewis' Current Picture Book, 'Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Money' Released

"Finna Lit" features a young boy, Dell, who is learning about how finances matter and their impact on decision-making.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

New Book GAYS ON BROADWAY By Ethan Mordden Out Now Photo 1 New Book GAYS ON BROADWAY By Ethan Mordden Out Now
Sharon Bruce Releases New Book SHOEBOX BABY Photo 2 Sharon Bruce Releases New Book SHOEBOX BABY
Baker-Author Barb Lockert Shares Time-Saving Tips And Tricks in EASY BAKING IN BARB'S KITC Photo 3 Baker-Author Barb Lockert Shares Time-Saving Tips And Tricks in EASY BAKING IN BARB'S KITCHEN
New Book COUNTERACT THE FAT Covers Scientific Studies Showing That Fiber And Antioxidants Photo 4 New Book COUNTERACT THE FAT Covers Scientific Studies Showing That Fiber And Antioxidants Can Counteract The Effects Of Junk Food

Sean Lewis' Current Picture Book, 'Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Money' Released

Sean Lewis' Current Picture Book, 'Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Money' Released

In Sean Lewis' current picture book, "Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Money" (ISBN: 978-0228883821; April, 2023), the main character, Dell, uses his wits and experiences to create his own path to financial independence. His connection with his family and his passion for being financially literate lead him to learn from others, but most importantly educate his friend. Despite some initial challenges, Dell learns that being FINNA LIT is more than just words. It's a process. It's a LIFESTYLE.

"Finna Lit" features a young boy, Dell, who is learning about how finances matter and their impact on decision-making. He wants to develop a video game business but needs the resources and skills to get to his ultimate goal. He uses his creativity and growing financial skills to start a small business of raking leaves so that he can acquire the resources needed to make his video game business viable. He shares his ideas with his friend Link who has a minimal understanding of financial matters. He realizes starting a business has its challenges and setbacks, but he learns that perseverance is his best ally.

Author Sean Lewis is an educator and curriculum writer. Sean values using the world as seen through the lens of students to guide instruction and inquiry. He enjoys conversing with his students and constructing lessons about financial matters, and entrepreneurship. FINNA LIT was created so that families, educators and students can participate in an ongoing learning process that is dynamic and which is unique to each lived experience that honours many ways of knowing. Sean is grateful for the financial hardships he faced growing up and the lessons he learned. Lessons he continues to learn to this day.

"Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Money" is Sean's first picture book and was released in 2023.

If you would like to find out more about Finna Lit visit Sean Lewis' website: https://seanlewisauthor.com/

"Finna Lit" is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $15.99) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Sean Lewis

Genre: JUVENILE FICTION

Released: APRIL, 2023

PAPERBACK: ISBN-13: 978-0228883821

HARDCOVER: ISBN-13: 978-0228883838

Publisher: Tellwell Publishing ( https://tellwell.ca/ ).



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Andrew Couch Releases New Book THE MORON AT THE END OF THIS BOOK Photo
Andrew Couch Releases New Book THE MORON AT THE END OF THIS BOOK

Andrew Couch has released 'The Moron at the End of This Book - Short Stories From a Life, Well, Lived.'

2
New Book COUNTERACT THE FAT Covers Scientific Studies Showing That Fiber And Antioxidants Photo
New Book COUNTERACT THE FAT Covers Scientific Studies Showing That Fiber And Antioxidants Can Counteract The Effects Of Junk Food

DéShond E Barnes, author and nutrition enthusiast, has announced the release of his book 'Counteract the Fat: How Scientific Studies Have Shown That Fiber and Antioxidants Can Counteract the Physiological Effects of Junk Food & Promote Cholesterol & Weight Control Without Restriction' (ISBN: 979-8397068956).

3
Sharon Bruce Releases New Book SHOEBOX BABY Photo
Sharon Bruce Releases New Book SHOEBOX BABY

Sharon Bruce, an accomplished author with a passion for storytelling, has released her latest book, 'Shoebox Baby,' a compelling work of creative non-fiction that chronicles the extraordinary life of Susan Fenton and the challenges she faced growing up.

4
Baker-Author Barb Lockert Shares Time-Saving Tips And Tricks in EASY BAKING IN BARBS KITCH Photo
Baker-Author Barb Lockert Shares Time-Saving Tips And Tricks in EASY BAKING IN BARB'S KITCHEN

Author and entrepreneur Barb Lockert has released her new cookbook, 'Easy Baking in Barb's Kitchen'.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway Video
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You