Samantha St. Claire Releases New American Historical Romance Novel A PORTRAIT OF DAWN

Author Samantha St. Claire has announced the release of her American historical romance novel, A Portrait of Dawn. Scheduled for released on April 8, 2020 by River's End Books, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

"The greatest thing a human being ever does in this world is to see something . . . to see clearly is poetry, prophecy, a religion all in one." John Ruskin

It's 1890 and Idaho Territory is celebrating statehood. The event will draw two individuals who, like the new state, must redefine and prove themselves. While the artist, Luke Brennan, is captivated by Dawn Fairburn's bewitching, jade green eyes and brilliant mind, the world characterizes her as less than an acceptable model of womanly perfection. Both are lacking in society's estimation, he for his Irish heritage and she for her deformed leg, but together they may prove them all wrong. Like the new state, their combined strengths will give them the courage to step into the wilderness of their uncertain future.

Samantha St. Claire is the pen name of an author passionate about American history and the people whose legacies are woven into the fabric of a nation. She writes those characters to life in her novels of the western frontier, their trials and triumphs. Coming from a family of pioneers, she honestly claims her roots as a Daughter of the American Revolution and descendant of a Scottish Laird.



Website: http://www.samanthastclaire.com

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/american-historical-romance-a-portrait-of-dawn/





