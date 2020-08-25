SUGAR SHOCK Published by Hearst Home Available 9/15
SUGAR SHOCK
Hearst Home announces the publication of a practical guide to help individuals take control over the added sugar they eat-once and for all. Americans currently consume on average more than 110 pounds per year: That's a shocking 22 teaspoons a day, which far exceeds the limits recommended by the American Heart Association-9 teaspoons for men and 6 teaspoons for women.
Sugar Shock (on sale 9/15/2020) is the ultimate resource to help break the hold sugar has on one's body and mind. This easy-to- use guide will help readers understand the amount of added sugar they consume and how to cut back.
In 272 information-packed pages, Sugar Shock shares the science behind sugar: what it does to the body, why we're wired to crave it, and how to keep track of daily intake. The extensive at-a-glance photo gallery illustrates hundreds of sugary packaged foods, along with smart swaps for less sugary (but still delicious) options. With expert insights from top nutritionists, Sugar Shock also teaches consumers how to understand the newly revised food product label, which is now required to show the amount of added sugar.
Sugar Shock also reveals:
-
Excess Sugar Puts Your Health at Serious Risk: Sugar's effect on your brain, gut, skin, immunity and more.
-
Myths about Natural Sugar: There's a big difference between added and natural sugars, and many people believe falsely that honey and agave are "healthier" alternatives.
-
The Sugar Hall of Shame: Foods so high in sugar content that they're no better than candy.
-
Cardiovascular Mortality: It's 31 percent higher among those who consume two or more sugary drinks a day compared to those who do not. Sweetened drinks are the leading source of added sugar and some sodas have as much as 10 teaspoons in one serving.
-
The Problem with Cereal: More than 280 million Americans-that's 86 percent of the entire population-eat cereal for breakfast - placing it among the top sources of added sugar in our diet.
-
Less Sugar Means Better Health: Cutting back on added sugars helps you tame your sweet tooth and delivers a range of health benefits including higher energy levels, lowered risk for heart disease and diabetes, reduced inflammation, and more.
-
Dozens of ways to Liven Up Food without Added Sugar: Nutritious add-ins for smoothies and cereal and more.
-
Foods Disguised as Healthy that Come with Lots of Sugar: Some sports drinks have more sugar than two cupcakes, for example.
"Even seemingly healthy foods, like certain yogurts, oatmeal, and smoothies, can be loaded with added sugar," says Sugar Shock co-author Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD. "For every sugary option out there, there's a healthier alternative that's just as tasty. Making these swaps is one of the top things you can do for your health, and in Sugar Shock, we make it fun and enjoyable to wean-off of added sugars with the tools and tips you need to eat better."
Sugar Shock is packed with hundreds of nutritionist-approved sugar-zapping strategies:
-
Get Your Sugar Score: Take the Sweet Tooth Quiz and find out if your daily sugar dose is okay or out of whack.
-
Go Clean & Lean: Uncover the truth about your food choices with the 7-Day Sugar Tracker and wean yourself from added sugars with an easy 7-Day Sugar Step-Down Plan.
-
21-Day-Sugar-Detox Meal Plan: Hearty meals and satisfying snacks that cut out added sugars entirely.
-
Smart Sugar Swap: Trade up to healthier foods that are just as crave-worthy with the S u g a r S h o c k photo guide to drinks, snacks, breakfast, baked goods, soups, sauces - even cocktails!
With all the tools readers need to break the hold sugar has on their health and their waistline, Sugar Shock is the ultimate solution.
About the Authors:
Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD is a nationally recognized food, nutrition, and wellness expert with a private nutrition counseling practice. She previously served as the nutrition director for Good Housekeeping and nutrition correspondent for Drop 5 Lbs with Good Housekeeping on the Cooking Channel. Cassetty is a contributor to the New York Times bestseller 7 Years Younger and the follow-up 7 Years Younger: The Anti-Aging Breakthrough Diet. She received her master's degree in clinical nutrition from Boston University.
Carol Prager is a food writer, recipe developer and cookbook author whose work has appeared in numerous publications. The former Food Editor of Weight Watchers magazine specializes in healthy cooking.
Valerie Goldstein, MS, RD, CDE is the author of The Stubborn Fat Fix and works with Men's Health, Women's Health, Prevention, as well as other publications. She serves as a diet and nutrition expert, weight loss columnist, and employee health program guru.
