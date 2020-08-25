SUGAR SHOCK Published by Hearst Home Available 9/15

Hearst Home announces the publication of a practical guide to help individuals take control over the added sugar they eat-once and for all. Americans currently consume on average more than 110 pounds per year: That's a shocking 22 teaspoons a day, which far exceeds the limits recommended by the American Heart Association-9 teaspoons for men and 6 teaspoons for women.

Sugar Shock (on sale 9/15/2020) is the ultimate resource to help break the hold sugar has on one's body and mind. This easy-to- use guide will help readers understand the amount of added sugar they consume and how to cut back.

In 272 information-packed pages, Sugar Shock shares the science behind sugar: what it does to the body, why we're wired to crave it, and how to keep track of daily intake. The extensive at-a-glance photo gallery illustrates hundreds of sugary packaged foods, along with smart swaps for less sugary (but still delicious) options. With expert insights from top nutritionists, Sugar Shock also teaches consumers how to understand the newly revised food product label, which is now required to show the amount of added sugar.

Sugar Shock also reveals: