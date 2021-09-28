S. K. Kruse to Release New Book TALES FROM THE LIMINAL

After getting a degree in English from UW-Madison and debuting her fiction in The Onion, author S. K. Kruse found herself on a twenty-five-year sabbatical to raise eleven children, while also managing a non-profit and writing a rock opera in her spare time. Now down to the last three teenagers, Kruse has spent the last five years gestating two novels and a brood of short stories, fifteen of which appear in her first published book, "Tales From the Liminal" available for sale on Amazon on October 12, 2021.

"Kruse brilliantly interweaves the fantastical and metaphysical with the everyday realities of life, with stories brimming with insight and compassion for humanity," said Omer Kursat of Deuxmers Publishing.

In this collection of curious and delightful short stories, the readers never know who they're going to meet next, but they always find themselves smack dab in the middle of some befuddling predicament of existence: following Schrödinger's cat into the zeroth dimension, grooving to Barry Manilow with Bigfoot on a beach, traveling with a troubadour of the apocalypse to Belleville, or having drinks with a woman who has seen Gertrude Stein in the condensation on her window.

Using humor, horror, satire and allegory, Kruse submerges the reader in liminal landscapes where anything is possible, especially transformation.

In a review of Kruse's writing, Timothy Cech, fiction editor for Reed Magazine said, "It's a breed of storytelling that encases an entire cosmos within a compact form, with prose that pulses with life ..."

For more information and upcoming launch events, visit: https://www.skkruse.com/.

About S. K. Kruse:

Sandra Kaye Kruse grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, where she attended Catholic school for twelve years. She then moved to Madison to earn a degree in English from the University of Wisconsin and to launch her writing career. Her writing has appeared in The Onion and Reed Magazine, has been longlisted for the John Steinbeck Award for Fiction, and has won multiple awards in the National League of American Pen Women's "Soul-Making Keats Literary Competition." You can find more of her writing at: https://www.skkruse.com/.