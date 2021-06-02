Rory Surtain Releases Novel THE SCARRED MAN

Fantasy author Rory Surtain has announced the promotion of his book, The Scarred Man. It is the second book in his Demon in Exile Series.

My district. My city. Murderhall.

Colivar is a Kingdom plagued by seemingly random attacks from the Infernal Domain. For centuries, the Order of the Vigil has fought to stem the demonic tide and preserve the Realm, but politics and uncivil wars have depleted their ranks. For reasons unknown, the High Prince of Hell has decided to lend them a hand in the form of a demon in exile.

In the City of Maidenhall, a demon-slayer arrives on a mission to solve the most vile of murders. He soon discovers the dangerous dark forces hidden beneath the surface of Colivar's Capital and within himself.

In a world where nothing is as it seems, coming of age takes on a whole new meaning for a young man grappling with his inner demons as he battles the fiends that are plaguing his land.

The Demon in Exile Series offers a witty blend of pain-filled action and twisted drama in a series where the characters are as strong as they are flawed and striving to keep their own fragile humanity intact.

Appropriate for adult and young adult readers, The Scarred Man is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



About the Author:

Rory Surtain is a 2020 debut novelist. They reside on the Gulf Coast of the USA, dodging hurricanes, airports, and alpha-personality domestic cats. After a few decades of waxing creative for the technical corporate world, freedom has taken the form of fitness, Irish whiskey, full-time writing, and independent publishing. Translation: It was either this or learning to golf.

Toting a boundless imagination, Surtain is an avid cloud photographer, art collector, and long-time reader of Historical, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Fiction. He is in it for the art, the escape, and the chance to entertain.