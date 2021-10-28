Rory Johnston Releases New Romantic Adventure Novel THE LAST RHINO WAR

Author Rory Johnston has announced the release of his romantic adventure novel, The Last Rhino War. This book is a must read for anyone concerned about conservation in Africa.

This is a story of one man, Mike Delport, a professional hunter, and his journey as he is caught up in in the unspeakable violence of the illegal rhino horn trade to his redemption through love and newfound commitment to conservation. At his hunting ranch in South Africa, times are tough. Hunting of rhino has just been banned, cutting off Mike's income. Rhino poaching is on the rise just as his income is falling. Mike is forced to consider illegally selling the horns to a crime syndicate himself, out of desperation. His quest for survival takes him deep into the murky underworld and he meets Eva, herself struggling for survival from her life on the Cape Flats, and they fall in love.

Can this love blossom amid the savagery of the international rhino horn poaching gangs and their own very different cultural upbringing? Can Mike persuade Eva to share his devotion to his endangered rhinos and make a way forward to ensure their safety from extinction as a species?

This is a journey of survival for both man and the animals and one cannot help be drawn into the battle.

The Last Rhino War is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:



Rory Johnston grew up in the photo-safari business in Africa, and has planned and led expeditions throughout his life. On one such expedition to raise funds for Madikwe Game Reserve Anti-Poaching Unit, Rory witnessed a recently poached rhino mother and calf. The savagery of that totally unnecessary death prompted him to write this novel. It has taken many hours of research to ensure the novel, although in a fictional setting, is factually correct. It is vital to help educate the world to the unfolding tragedy taking place in Southern Africa, and to save the rhino for future generations.