Romance Author Ariella Talix Releases New Book THE RULE OF 3

Author Ariella Talix has announced that her new MMF romance novel, The Rule of 3 will be released by Ringmaster Publishing on August 17, 2020.

Tanner Lassiter has easy, straightforward goals.



1. Marry the love of your life.

2. Become Kentucky's youngest governor ever.

3. Become president.

Eli Whittaker is a kingmaker with two goals.



1. Use your billions and connections to help Tanner realize all of his dreams.

2. Don't die of a broken heart in the process of achieving #1.

Zoë Deliban is a small-town teacher with one goal.



1. Don't mess up Tanner's life by letting him know you still love him.

About the Author:

Ariella Talix is the nom de plume of a bestselling author who lives in America's Heartland.

Her goal is to preserve the dignity of family members who would rather not be associated publicly with a woman who writes such scandalous and stimulating novels. She's not going to stop writing them though.

She loves her family, pets, great books, not-so-great books that still entertain, and art.

Born and raised near the beaches of southern California, Ariella Talix traveled the world extensively and then found her true home in the Midwest. She has a second-degree black belt in Karate and has been a professional artist for many years. Her work is displayed in countries all over the world.

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You