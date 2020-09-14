PrepVantage Announces New Test Prep Books and Learning Materials for SAT, College Essay, and More

PrepVantage, the online tutoring and publishing company, has announced the release of new editions of test preparation books and learning materials. Designed for the 2020-2021 academic year, volumes dedicated to SAT Grammar Strategy, SAT Science and Social Studies, and College Application Essays are ready for purchase!

PrepVantage makes studying for the upcoming PSAT, SAT and ACT tests efficient and easy, ensuring that students will excel. For instance, the College Essay guide provides checklists and brainstorming activities that help students organize their thoughts and determine their most engaging topics quickly and confidently.

Check out the popular PrepVantage titles that are available on Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/PrepVantage/e/B07G68TKHV?ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vu00_tpbk_p1_i0 ). They can also be ordered in bulk at a discount for your program or school by contacting the company directly: info@prepvantagetutoring.com

Image Credit: Courtesy of PrepVantage