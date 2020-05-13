Phoenix Poet Judith Wolf Releases New Book Of Poetry

With her trademark sensitivity, humor and power of observation, Phoenix based poet Judith G. Wolf has released her newest collection of poetry, I Hate Being in Love Alone. I Hate Being in Love Alone is available now in paperback and Kindle through Amazon.

Wolf's newest work speaks to the range of emotions experienced after a partner has passed and the strength required to carry on. With glimpses into the daily existence of grief, Wolf paints imagery of deeply intimate moments as a spouse seeks to move forward, alone.

I Hate Being in Love Alone touches the core of life, love lost and the future which follows. Her insightful perceptions, truthfulness and humor express feelings in poems which are full of heart. Always thoughtful, these words apply in some way to all of us.

Getting Ready to Share

by Judith G. Wolf

It's a private thing

throwing away the clothes

giving them away to

the needy

the infirm

the ne'er-do-wells

the folks hanging

around the street

corners with signs

asking for help.

Should I give them a

shirt or a sock or

maybe even two.

Will it help the loneliness

to know that someone else

is wearing a pair of shorts

he should be wearing

even now.





I Hate Being in Love Alone is Judith Wolf's 4th collection of poetry, following Tidbits - A Pleasing and Not So Pleasing Morsel of Life, Otherwise: Poems about Life, and Weeping Shadows. The Arizona-based poet is known for her work combining poetry and music and its healing effects. Her work has been used by several composers, including the 2019 Grammy-winning collaboration with composer Kenneth Fuchs for his Spiritualist album. Musica Marin in San Francisco will debut her next musical collaboration, Father's Song with composer Clint Borzoni later this year.

The 2020 Medallion of Merit National Society of Arts and Letters winner has an extensive background in the arts and healing, with a Ph.D in Educational Psychology, a Doctorate in Ministry and post doctoral work in grief counseling.

She has particular interest in combining poetry and music, rooted in her work with opera, choral and symphonic organizations. She serves on multiple Boards of Directors including HonorHealth Foundation, The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and Arizona Opera. She is also Honorary Commander with the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base assigned to the Chaplain and is President/CEO of Young Arts Arizona Ltd. which seeks to improve children's lives through the visual arts.

For more information on Judith G. Wolf, visit https://judithgwolf.com/judywp/





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You