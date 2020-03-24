Pastor Allen Jackson Releases INTENTIONAL FAITH: ALIGNING YOUR LIFE WITH THE HEART OF GOD

Many Christians experience low points in their faith, times when their spiritual lives have grown cold, stagnant, or routine. They feel frustrated and desperate to reconnect with God. Yet encouragement alone is not enough. We need God's power to bring transformation, and we need specific tools and a focused intent to know the Lord.

Drawing upon over thirty years of pastoral ministry and his own experience, Pastor Allen Jackson has developed a 100-day plan to reinvigorate and transform a believer's life, organized around ten declarations of intent and through the new book, Intentional Faith: Aligning Your Life with the Heart of God [March 24, 2020, Thomas Nelson, ISBN: 9781400217250].

With Intentional Faith, simply adding intentionality to the pursuit of spiritual growth will create an unstoppable momentum in readers' lives. Their hearts are opened to new possibilities with God where His purposes unfold and where the fruit of His rewards are found. More than presentation of facts and ideas, Intentional Faith invites the reader into the pursuit of God. The disciplines identified are not new, but a contemporary presentation of classic spiritual disciplines that have initiated spiritual growth across the centuries.

"My objective as a pastor is not to deliver religious lectures; my goal is to initiate movement toward the Lord. I have walked with countless people who have a desire to honor God but get stuck in the demands and requirements of life," says Pastor Allen Jackson. "After presenting the simple concept of committing to an intentional season of spiritual growth to my church and seeing thousands of people bring new trajectory to their lives; my hope was to bring the same idea and life momentum to others in book form. Intentional Faith was not intended merely to inform or educate but to extend a personal invitation into a 100-day season of faith that will establish lives in a new place of powerful alignment with God."

About the Author:

Allen Jackson serves as senior pastor of World Outreach ChurchÒ, a congregation of fifteen thousand located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He is also the founder of Allen Jackson MinistriesÔ, which broadcasts his sermon messages on television across the United States and internationally. His teachings are also broadcasted nationally on radio (XM and traditional). His weekly podcast also features special guest interviews and Allen's messages from World Outreach Church.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Oral Roberts University, a master's in religious studies from Vanderbilt University, and studied at Gordon-Conwell Theological School and Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

