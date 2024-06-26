Novelist J. Luke Bennecke's WATERBORNE Released

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bestselling novelist J. Luke Bennecke delivers a taut, tense, and terrifying tale in his latest thriller, Waterborne. Waterborne (Jaytech Publishing) is now available wherever fine books are sold in hardcover, trade paper and eBook editions.

A seemingly ripped-from-the-headlines thriller featuring civil engineer protagonist Jake Bendel, Waterborne poses an eerily-plausible question: just how easy would it be for terrorists to put genetically-modified viruses in the water supply?

About Waterborne:

Civil engineer Jake Bendel is in danger-in danger of running afoul of the Governor of California. Jake, the project director of a multi-billion-dollar plan to solve California's drought crisis, is spearheading a controversial, polarizing, but revolutionary desalination project. But the project is only 3/5 complete, and time is running out on what's hailed as a last resort in California's battle against a brutal, decades-long drought.

Running afoul of the Governor is about to be the least of Jake's concerns when he and his longtime friend and fellow engineer Paige Terner find themselves terrorized by a maniacal, stop-at-nothing terrorist intent on revenge-revenge and catastrophe.

Jake learns that a mysterious waterborne virus is poisoning people throughout the state-and the source of the virus is his desalination plants. But how has this mystery virus wiggled its way into the water supply?

In a pulse quickening race against time, Jake must uncover the truth. And that means dodging bullets, confronting the ghosts of his past, weathering a mounting body count, and withstanding threats that come way too close to home.

What Jake uncovers is a secret network of vengeful terrorists with an unspeakably sinister plan. But before Jake can find a way to cure the masses, he is injected with the virus. Against the backdrop of a ticking clock, Jake is forced to track down the leader of the terrorist group. The stakes couldn't be higher as he navigates through layers of betrayal and manipulation.

Millions of lives hang in the balance-including Jake's-in this standout thriller about bioterror unleashed, the brilliance of scientific pursuit, and the enduring spirit of a man who refuses to give in.

A high octane, high tech, high stakes thriller that brims with action, tantalizing twists, and a pulse-racing plot, Waterborne grabs readers from the first page-and doesn't let go. Arresting, imaginative, disquieting, and teeming with tension, Waterborne is unrelenting, unquestionably realistic, and unputdownable. J. Luke Bennecke's Waterborne is a masterfully-rendered, gripping tale that will leave readers breathless.

J. Luke Bennecke is a veteran civil engineer with a well-spent career helping people by improving Southern California roadways. He is the author of three bestselling, award-winning thrillers: Civil Terror: Gridlock, Waterborne, and his 2023 release Echo from a Bayou. Visit J. Luke Bennecke online at: www.jlukebennecke.com

