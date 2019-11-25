No Such Thing As A Fish's 'THE BOOK OF THE YEAR 2019' Out Now

Acclaimed comedy podcast No Such Thing As A Fish have just published their third annual compendium of 'The World's Weirdest News.' 'The Book Of The Year 2019' is available now from all good book sellers! The team behind the hugely popular weekly show - with downloads in excess of 250 million - have enjoyed a rapidly expanding audience since its 2014 launch, when Apple named it the 'Best New Podcast' of the year. The four creators and hosts, who have sold out theaters across the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia (including the iconic Sydney Opera House) recently made their US debut with a string of SOLD OUT podcast tapings in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC and New York City - where they packed out two nights at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

For the third consecutive year the fact-finding foursome behind the globe conquering podcast - Dan Schreiber, James Harkin, Anna Ptaszynski and Andrew Hunter Murray - have been newspaper-trawling and website-crawling to create the ultimate guide to the past twelve months.

Learn which of Donald Trump's claims are so bizarre they can't even be fact-checked.

Find out why every single French MP received camembert in the post.

And get to the bottom of all the improvements made to the Ford company's robotic bum.

All this and much, much more, including the news that:

Two tourists planning to visit the Norwegian village of Å, ended up 1,310km away, in Aa

Five Guys were arrested at a branch of Five Guys.

The sports of bridge, pétanque and nonagenarian cycling were hit by doping scandals.

The US town of Hell froze over.

From Assange to Zuckerberg, taking in Cardi B, CCTV, D-Day, and eSports, 'The Book of theYear' is the only book you need to make sense of the year, no matter how senseless it might have seemed.

No Such Thing as a Fish is a team of researchers who work on the hit BBC TV show QI. Each week they get together to record a podcast discussing the most interesting facts they've discovered over the previous seven days.

In the five-and-a-half years since it launched, the show has won multiple awards, been transformed into the spin-off topical BBC TV series No Such Thing as the News, performed national and international tours, and been named one of iTunes' top 10 most downloaded podcasts of 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The No Such Thing As A Fish team are available for interviews! Meet the Fish crew: ﻿ James Harkin is a writer and script editor on QI, with 13 series and seven bestselling books under his belt, including the New York Times bestseller 1,227 QI Facts to Blow Your Socks Off.

Andrew Hunter Murray is a comedian and a writer for QI who also contributes to Private Eye, Britain's biggest satirical magazine. His first novel, The Last Day, will be published in Spring 2020.

Anna Ptaszynski is a writer and script-editor on QI who has previously worked in Scottish politics and Australian advertising, as well as selling fruit wine, and hay-baling in the Highlands.

Dan Schreiber is a presenter and comedian who has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows, including co-hosting Animal Planet's Monster Week. He co-created the BBC Radio 4 series The Museum of Curiosity, and his other credits include making an animation with Paul McCartney and a comedy pilot with astronaut Buzz Aldrin.







