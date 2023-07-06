New Novel 'Kalamanch' is Available Now

A novel that delves deep into the personalities and dreams of the eight people attending an acting course in Mumbai, Kalamanch is as much about the human spirit as its subtitle – anyone can be an actor.

With the eight course attendees taking centre stage, this fascinating novel shares how if we know that struggle is part of the artistic creation, it is easier to embrace when it comes. And with the acting exercises becoming the conduit for their personal issues and challenges to come to the fore, the author takes his protagonists on a rollercoaster of a six-week course, with all learning so much more about themselves than they ever envisaged.

Captivating all that pick up a copy, Kalamanch is all about not letting inner gremlins make you give up on your dreams. And, when you know that the author is writing from his own personal experience of investing in formal training to further his skills as an actor, his novel resonates even more.

And for all those who love the story, the author has adapted his story for TV, with the series available to purchase on Amazon Prime.

Synopsis:

In the dream city of Mumbai, eight ordinary people gather in an acting studio to embark on a unique journey together in a creative 6-week acting course. Kanika is a free-spirited and helpful director of the Kalamanch acting studio. Anant is a recently divorced, emotionally vulnerable man with low self-esteem from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Ragini, a headstrong girl who can take on anyone in a fight despite being small and petite. Hiten, an over-smart male chauvinist and bully who is indifferent to the feelings of others. Jheel, a chic, trendy student who keeps a close eye on what is happening around her. Sunaina, a current model in the fashion industry and an actress preparing for her big break; she is free as a bird and fickle in love. Kunal, Kanika's husband, is a handsome personality and a sophisticated looker. Smart, confident, a Casanova. Azim, a determined and mysterious man who struggles with his sexual orientation and has not yet come out due to acceptance issues and his Orthodox father. The story unfolds entirely through the games and practises in which these characters participate. While Kanika and Kunal try to mend their marriage, Sunaina and Anant fall in love and Hiten bullies Ragini, Jheel and Azim. Over the course of these six weeks, the artificial intimacy of the acting classes and exercises brings the characters' personal traumas and problems to the surface. The characters open up to face these problems. This brings some of them closer together and some apart. In the end, Sunaina cheats on Anant, Kunal cheats on Kanika, while Azim falls in love with Hiten and Hiten falls in love with Ragini. Anant tells Kanika that he cannot be an actor. Kanika motivates Anant and the class and explains how and what it takes to be a real artist.

The author says:

“In 2022 I wrote the book Kalamanch and in 2023 I did a web series based on my book "Kalamanch". The theme revolves around the concept that anyone can be an actor, regardless of their physical, mental and social circumstances. What prompted me to write the book and the web series was to motivate and inspire actors to trust in their craft without fear of failure and an uncertain future. Acting, or any other creative art, is often seen as a hobby rather than a profession. The unfortunate truth is that too many new actors and artists lose the inner battle. They allow their thoughts of doubt to suppress their art and the development of their skills. Then, over time, they simply give up. But if we know that struggle is a part of artistic creation, we can face it when it comes. And instead of giving up, we face the struggle and maybe even find pleasure in it. I had an inner urge to do something for the acting community and make a difference in our society, and I wanted to manifest that through the medium of art."

Published by BecomeShakespeare.com, Kalamanch (ISBN No: 978-9354588884) is available in paperback (£8.24) and Kindle format (£4.58 or free via app) on Amazon at https://bit.ly/442Jcx1 and https://bit.ly/42Z5vm1