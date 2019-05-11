New Mystery Novel by Cheyin Goglas Helps Local Landmark

Since the Cuban Club in Ybor City held such importance in the life of Cheyin Goglas, he decided to write a book about it. In "Espectros," he presents a modern day mystery involving fictional members of the social club while weaving in historical facts of the club and Tampa. While that alone might be enough for some people, Cheyin is taking it a step further by donating a portion of his sales to the Cuban Club Foundation Endowment.

"The Cuban Club is where I met my wife and many friends who have become my extended family," Cheyin explains. "I would not have the life I possess today without it. I feel that I owe the club my gratitude and I cannot think of a more sincere way to do that than to tell its story while trying to help raise funds for our 100 year old building, the Crown Jewel of Ybor City."

In his book, members of the Cuban Club assist a friend with a favor and end up getting in over their heads with some sinister individuals. Sprinkled with humor and history lessons, it is sure to delight both locals and those who have only seen Tampa on a map. Knowing that part of the book sales will assist with the maintenance of the massive building as well as renovation expenses should make every reader proud for doing their part in keeping history alive.

"Espectros" is available on Amazon as a paperback and on Kindle.





Cheyin Goglas has written two novels set in the Tampa Bay area in hopes of bringing attention to its history while entertaining the reader. He is currently working on the third installment of the Cuban Club mystery series aiming for a 2020 release date. He is available for for media interviews and can be reached at mambijoker@gmail.com. More information about him can be found at cheyingoglas.com.