Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Horror Anthology OUT OF THE SHADOWS to be Released

pixeltracker

Out of the Shadows is a collection of "drabbles" (100-word stories) from some of the most talented actors, writers, film directors, and producers in the horror community.

Dec. 2, 2021  

New Horror Anthology OUT OF THE SHADOWS to be Released

A new horror anthology: "Out of the Shadows," published by Red Cape Publishing, Danni Winn, and Donovan 'Monster' Smith, coming to Amazon: December 17. Proceeds benefit Mulligan's Manor, an independent, non-profit home embracing young, at-risk, LGBTQ+ residents who have been abused, neglected, or displaced.

Out of the Shadows is a collection of "drabbles" (100-word stories) from some of the most talented actors, writers, film directors, and producers in the horror community. Included in the anthology are works by Nicholas Vince (Hellraiser), Debbie Rochon (Killer Rack), Cortney Palm (Zombeavers), Adam Marcus (Jason Goes to Hell), Chris McLennan (Phoenix FearCon), Tori Romero, Tracy Allen, Kenn Hoekstrom, Dennis Pogarch, Josh Shultz, Sarah Shultz, Jennifer Nikolaus, Laura Sloan, Jack Wells, Teige Reid, Philip Rogers, Tony Reid (Sands), Martin W Payne, Dineta Williams-Trigg, Joe Graciano, David Owain Hughes, John Shatzer, Janine Pipe, Matt Doyle, Bill Pon, Nicholas Burman-Vince, Patrick Krause, Danni Winn, Xavier Hernandez, Justin Terrell, Melanie Vukusich, Zane Herschberger, Anna Dixon, Mj Dixon, C. Marry Hultman, Tony Mardon, Sam Mason-Bell, Madeline Deering, Hal C F Astell, Debbie Rochon, Alex/Hannah Paterson, Singh/Maya Lall, Dr. Allan Maise, Richard Rountree, Damon Rickard, Courtney Palm, Charles Chudabala, Adam Marcus, and horror historian Jay Michaels.
Publishers Donovan Monster Smith and Peter Blakey-Novis have also contributed tales of terror to the book.

Cover art by David Paul Harris (www.davidpaulharris.com)
Kindle available to pre-order now at https://mybook.to/OutOfTheShadows
Paperback available from Amazon on December 17.
eBook coming to Godless Horrors December 17.


Related Articles View More Books Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia In a Crowd of Thousands Tee
Anastasia In a Crowd of Thousands Tee
Broadway Strong Illustrated Yellow Tee
Broadway Strong Illustrated Yellow Tee
Oklahoma! Logo Magnet
Oklahoma! Logo Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel