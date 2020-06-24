New Fall 2020 Harry Potter-Themed Books Announced

Insight Editions in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has announced five new additions to its catalog of Wizarding World film-inspired titles.

New novelty and collectible formats:

Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Diagon Alley and Beyond

Harry Potter: Christmas at Hogwarts: Magical Movie Moments

Harry Potter: The Broom Collection

Harry Potter: Travel Magic

Harry Potter: Coloring Wizardry

Harry Potter: Film Vault: The Complete Series

Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Diagon Alley and Beyond

(October 2020 | $75.00)

Journey into the wizarding world once more with this stunning new masterpiece from New York Times best-selling paper engineer Matthew Reinhart. This exhilarating pop-up book invites you to relive the movie adventures of Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and the Boy Who Lived-Harry Potter-as you explore Diagon Alley like never before.

Inside, gorgeously intricate pop-up spreads render fan-favorite Diagon Alley establishments, such as Ollivanders, Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, and The Leaky Cauldron, plus other locales like the Ministry of Magic and Platform nine and three-quarters. Pull tabs allow fans to command the action-imagining what it would be like to rescue a Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon from the depths of Gringotts or help Harry navigate out of Knockturn Alley after a Floo Powder mishap.

Alongside each pop, discover facts and insights from the making of the Harry Potter films. Plus, the book opens into a displayable 3D diorama of all the pop-ups at once. Packed with amazing moments and hidden surprises, Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Diagon Alley is a landmark new pop-up book guaranteed to delight Wizarding World fans everywhere.

Harry Potter: Christmas at Hogwarts: Magical Movie Moments

(September 2020 | $19.99)

Packed with bonus inserts, Harry Potter: Christmas at Hogwarts: Magical Movie Moments is a one-of-a-kind celebration of one of the most special times of year at Hogwarts. The snowy Great Hall festooned with Christmas trees, the elaborate Yule Ball, Mrs. Weasley's holiday sweaters-Christmas at Hogwarts is filled with magic and wonder.

This book takes readers on an interactive tour of Christmas in the Wizarding World, as seen in the Harry Potter films. ''With detailed profiles on everything from Harry's Firebolt broomstick-a Christmas gift from his godfather, Sirius Black-to Hogsmeade, this book includes concept illustrations, behind-the-scenes photographs, and fascinating reflections from actors and filmmakers. Fans can revisit key moments from the films, including Harry Potter's first Hogwarts Christmas when he receives the Invisibility Cloak, as well as his holiday spent at number twelve, Grimmauld Place, in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Destined to be a must-have collectible for fans of Harry Potter, this book also comes packed with removable inserts.

Harry Potter: The Broom Collection & Other Props From The Wizarding World

(October 2020 | $29.99)

Discover the brooms of the Wizarding World in this gorgeous sequel to the best-selling Harry Potter: The Wand Collection. From the sleek Nimbus 2000 to the gnarled Firebolt, flying brooms are a beloved aspect of the wizarding world. Harry Potter: The Broom Collection is a visual guide to the magical conveyances of the Harry Potter films, their makers, and the characters who use them. Profiles of each broom feature stunning new photography of the original props, statistics, insights from the cast and crew, and other filmmaking secrets from the Warner Bros. archive. In addition to individual photographic profiles of each broom, the book will also include blueprints and concept art as well as entries on the high-flying game of Quidditch and related props.

Harry Potter: Travel Magic

(October 2020 | $19.99)

A must-have guide to the wizarding world's Platform nine and three-quarters packed with dazzling reproductions of props from the Harry Potter films. Every year, young witches and wizards board the Hogwarts Express at Platform nine and three-quarters and make the journey to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The first in a new collectible series, Harry Potter Travel Magic contains more than a dozen removable reproductions of props from the Harry Potter films. Inside, fans will learn all about Platform nine and three-quarters and the Hogwarts Express, relive magical moments from the films, and

delve into the behind-the-scenes magic that brought Harry Potter to life on the big screen.

Includes:

Over a dozen removable reproductions of props from the films, including Harry's Hogwarts Acceptance Letter and supply list and Platform nine and three-quarters ticket.

Stickers, bookmarks, postcards, booklets, and other stationery supplies-all themed to Platform 9 ¾ and the Hogwarts Express

Behind-the-scenes facts and insights about the films.

Stunning set photography and concept art.

Harry Potter: Coloring Wizardry

(October 2020 | $12.99)

Harry Potter: Color Wizardry takes fans on a film-by-film journey through the wizarding world with 80 illustrations of beloved scenes for fans of all ages to color. With compelling and intricate designs perfect for hours of relaxation and creativity, Harry Potter: Color Wizardry provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate every fan's love for the Harry Potter films.

COVER TO COME!

Harry Potter: Film Vault: The Complete Series

(September 2020 | $199.99)

Harry Potter: Film Vault compiles the filmmaking secrets and visionary artistry behind the Harry Potter films into twelve deluxe collectible volumes. Intricately designed and packed with concept art and unit photography from the Warner Bros. archive, each volume in the series gives fans striking insights about bringing the Wizarding World to the big screen. All twelve volumes are beautifully packaged in a deluxe slipcase, and the spines form a stunning image of the Hogwarts crest, adding a touch of magic to any bookshelf.

The Box Set Includes:

Volume 1 Forest, Lake, and Sky Creatures

Volume 2 Diagon Alley, the Hogwarts Express, and the Ministry

Volume 3 Horcruxes and The Deathly Hallows

Volume 4 Hogwarts Students

Volume 5 Creature Companions, Plants, and Shapeshifters

Volume 6 Hogwarts Castle

Volume 7 Quidditch and the Triwizard Tournament

Volume 8 The Order of the Phoenix and Dark Forces

Volume 9 Goblins, House-Elves, and Dark Creatures

Volume 10 Wizarding Homes and Villages

Volume 11 Hogwarts Professors and Staff

Volume 12 Celebrations, Food, and Publications of the Wizarding World

