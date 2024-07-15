New Children's Book 'I Believe In You' By Sandy Forseille Promotes Self-Love and Inner Healing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A heartwarming new children's book by Sandy Forseille, "I Believe in You" (ISBN-13: 978-1779414465), is set to inspire readers of all ages with its touching tale of imagination, friendship, and the enduring power of believing in oneself. Based on the author's own self-love journey, this enchanting story is perfect for anyone looking to reconnect with their inner child and learn to believe in themselves.

A true story, "I Believe in You" follows Sanna, a fun-loving and imaginative little girl who adores dancing in front of her mirror. Alongside her best friend Danny, the duo spend countless hours dreaming about the future and encouraging each other with the simple yet powerful affirmation, "I believe in you." When Danny moves to a different town, both children struggle to maintain their positive attitudes and must learn to preserve their self-belief through challenging times.

"I Believe in You" is a universal story that will resonate with readers of all ages. It encourages readers to look in the mirror with confidence, reminding them that their older selves will always believe in them. It also speaks to the inner child within us all, emphasizing the importance of nurturing and encouraging our younger selves, no matter how old we get.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sandy Forseille is a passionate storyteller dedicated to crafting tales that inspire and uplift. With a background in self-development coaching, Sandy tells her own story in "I Believe in You". Her dedication to helping others believe in themselves makes her work truly special. "I Believe in You" is Sandy's latest endeavor to spread a message of hope and self-belief to readers everywhere.

To learn more about Sandy, please visit her website, https://sandyforseille.com/.

Join Sanna and Danny on their journey of self-belief, and grab your copy of "I Believe in You" today!

"I Believe in You" is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $12.79) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.

BOOK SUMMARY

Title: "I Believe in You"

Author: Sandy Forseille

Website: https://sandyforseille.com/

Buy Link: https://amazon.com/dp/177941446

Genre: JUVENILE NONFICTION / Inspirational & Personal Growth

Released: May 29, 2024

Paperback ISBN-13: 9781779414465

Publisher: Tellwell http://www.tellwell.ca/

Comments