New Book STARTUP SECRETS BLACKBOOK Bridges Entrepreneurship And Entertainment

"STARTUP SECRETS BLACKBOOK" is a hands-on playbook to test any business idea in 7 simple steps and helps soon-to-become entrepreneurs to start a business.

Mar. 2, 2021  

Swiss Business Tools announced the release of the book "STARTUP SECRETS BLACKBOOK." The book enables a new diverse generation of post-pandemic entrepreneurs that deal with massive economic challenges, minimal consumer attention spans, and a digital first approach.

"We are facing challenging times. The 'STARTUP SECRETS BLACKBOOK' symbolizes the start of a new era of entrepreneurship, that reaches a new generation of post-pandemic entrepreneurs that we could never have been reached before," says Dominik Tarolli, the author of the book. "Before, startup or entrepreneur books were hard to read, complicated, and could not reach a mass audience. 'STARTUP SECRETS BLACKBOOK' is bridging entertainment with entrepreneurship and effective business tools that enable a new generation of post-pandemic entrepreneurs."

"STARTUP SECRETS BLACKBOOK" is an effective, hands-on playbook to test any business idea in 7 simple steps and helps soon-to-become entrepreneurs to start a business. It combines the latest entrepreneur research with entertaining stories from James Bond, Gene Simmons (KISS), Guy Kawasaki, and many more to grab the attention of this new diverse entrepreneur generation.

"'STARTUP SECRETS BLACKBOOK' masterfully advises how to test and start your own business. The book and business tools are booth actionable and well-grounded in latest research," says Professor Thomas Zellweger from the University of St. Gallen. "I can only recommend the book, get inspired, learn, and become a better founder."

The cover of "STARTUP SECRETS BLACKBOOK" features Startupman, a fictional startup hero designed by Oscar(r)-nominated animator Simon Otto (ex Dreamworks ("How To Train Your Dragon" 1-3), ex Netflix, etc.).

Availability

"STARTUP SECRETS BLACKBOOK" is available on Amazon (hardcover, eBook & audiobook).

Startupman merchandise is available on: http://www.swissbusinesstools.com/

Product and company names are trademarks of their respective owners.


