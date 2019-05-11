New Book Release from Fireship Press - 'Fleet Angels'

For twenty-five years, Helicopter Utility Squadron Two (HU-2) called the Naval Air Station Lakehurst home. They did good in Lakehurst, but their best work was done at sea aboard navy ships where they completed a number of missions, including their primary job: that of saving lives. For this, they earned the name the Fleet Angels.

Here is their history, their struggles, their heroics, and their humor. Some of the stories came from reports, and some from magazines and books. But the best - the ones that show the heart, courage, and determination of these sailors to get the job done, regardless of the cost - came from the men and women themselves who sent in their recollections for this book.

"This book is comprehensive and compelling story about U.S. Naval Helicopter history. It is a tribute to the success of helicopter community and the aircrafts unique operations as well as its life saving capabilities. Barbara Marriott has created a great read and educationally important portrayal of the ingenious people who make up the U.S. Naval Helicopter Community." - Captain Gene Pellerin (USN Retired)

About the AuthorBarbara Marriott has an eclectic career history that runs the gamut from fashion copywriting to editing a French Riviera newspaper, from management consultant to university professor, with a Ph.D. in cultural anthropology tucked in her pocket. Now retired, she spends her time writing fun historical fantasies and historical nonfiction, and is the author of several books including: Take the Train to Tucson, In Our Own Words, and Ghosts of World War II: NAS Banana River.

Fireship PressP.O. Box 68412Tucson, AZ 85737520-360-6228fireshipinfo@gmail.comhttp://www.fireshippress.com

Non-Fiction: History, Military, Naval, Aviation

Trade paperback: 978-1-66179-396-3 / $19.99 • ePub & Mobi: 978-1-7320305-0-3 / $7.99

Available through: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iBooks, Kobo, Google Books, and other leading booksellers.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Visit http://www.fireshippress.com/fireship_authors/barbara-marriott.html for more details.