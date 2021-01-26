New Anti-Bullying Book Uncovers The Truth Behind The Problem

Nationally recognized Anti-Bullying and School Violence Prevention Expert, Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo debuted his new book, "Inside the Mind of a Bully: From Victim to Advocate" on Monday, January 18, 2021, for the start of No Name-Calling Week.

This launch has been a much-anticipated event throughout the educational and mental health sectors where Dr. Cerullo has been speaking to these professionals for over 25+ years.

This book will explore the many aspects of how bullying affects such issues as school shootings, racial and ethnic profiling, academic achievement along with mental health-related issues. It begins by taking a deep dive into Dr. Cerullo's childhood as a bullied victim and what he had to endure in order to rise above the trauma that it can cause.

You will understand the preventative and intervention methods that could help in protecting children and adults, whether in school, on the playing fields, or in the workplace. "Every child should feel safe, feel good about who they are, and get the best possible education their teachers have to offer them. These are non-negotiable." - Dr. Cerullo The impact of Bullying continues to be felt throughout society and shows no prejudice. Understanding the impacts of such an emotional experience allows the human mind to feel the pain of each and every victim. As a victim himself, Dr. Cerullo is profiling his expertise in his book to document the ways we can face bullying head-on and become advocates for a problem that isn't going away.

Meet Dr. Claudio Cerullo Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo has been seen on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CNN, and Fox News, while also being featured in The New York Times, The Washington Journal, LA Times, Newsweek, and on GMA. Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo brings over twenty-eight years of professional experience in the field of education and is extremely active in addressing the great need for anti-bullying awareness, and prevention, nationwide, helping students that are being impacted academically, socially, and emotionally by this silent threat.

Out of the growing pervasive issue of bullying and school violence in our schools and in the communities around our country, and having been a bullied victim himself in middle school and beyond, Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo, established teachantibullying.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in 2011 to serve children and families who have been or are being affected by bullying.

For more information on the book: www.lulu.com/inside-the-mind-of-a-bully