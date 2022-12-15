Monika Blichar Releases MY MAGICAL GNOME

Magic is everywhere, you just have to believe. Follow Edy the gnome on his whimsical adventures in the human world, while he tries to save the last Golden Believer left on earth. "My Magical Gnome" is a delightful storybook that can be enjoyed by the young and old alike! Author Monika Blichar is a true renaissance woman. The Polish-Canadian artist is also an entrepreneur, and owner of Monika's Art Boutique, Art World Expo, and Painting Dreams International Art Tours.

Besides writing and illustrating "My Magical Gnome" she also created a custom gnome doll that accompanies the book in a bundle deal, it's available through the website: https://www.mymagicalgnome.com/.

All My Magical Gnomes come to earth to help humans from the Magical World. The mission of each My Magical Gnome varies based on the person who receives the Gnome, but each Gnome's heart power helps magic come to life. They may look small, but they can unlock big imaginations and inspire children's creativity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Monika has been teaching art and languages since 2006 and has a B.A. in English and French with a B.C. College of Teachers accreditation from the University of Victoria, in British Columbia, Canada. Monika is committed to sharing her passion for art with others via projects, community events, and artist retreats in Canada and Europe.

She paints, designs fashion, has illustrated and written several books, and is the host of The Art World Podcast. Monika has also built a team of teachers and facilitators who teach her curriculum, practices, and methods to hundreds of students each month in Canada and abroad. In her free time, Monika enjoys traveling, gardening, learning, and caring for animals including her dogs, cat, and chickens.

To join in on the magical fun visit: https://www.mymagicalgnome.com/