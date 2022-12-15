Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monika Blichar Releases MY MAGICAL GNOME

The mission of each My Magical Gnome varies based on the person who receives the Gnome, but each Gnome's heart power helps magic come to life.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Monika Blichar Releases MY MAGICAL GNOME

Magic is everywhere, you just have to believe. Follow Edy the gnome on his whimsical adventures in the human world, while he tries to save the last Golden Believer left on earth. "My Magical Gnome" is a delightful storybook that can be enjoyed by the young and old alike! Author Monika Blichar is a true renaissance woman. The Polish-Canadian artist is also an entrepreneur, and owner of Monika's Art Boutique, Art World Expo, and Painting Dreams International Art Tours.

Besides writing and illustrating "My Magical Gnome" she also created a custom gnome doll that accompanies the book in a bundle deal, it's available through the website: https://www.mymagicalgnome.com/.

All My Magical Gnomes come to earth to help humans from the Magical World. The mission of each My Magical Gnome varies based on the person who receives the Gnome, but each Gnome's heart power helps magic come to life. They may look small, but they can unlock big imaginations and inspire children's creativity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Monika has been teaching art and languages since 2006 and has a B.A. in English and French with a B.C. College of Teachers accreditation from the University of Victoria, in British Columbia, Canada. Monika is committed to sharing her passion for art with others via projects, community events, and artist retreats in Canada and Europe.

She paints, designs fashion, has illustrated and written several books, and is the host of The Art World Podcast. Monika has also built a team of teachers and facilitators who teach her curriculum, practices, and methods to hundreds of students each month in Canada and abroad. In her free time, Monika enjoys traveling, gardening, learning, and caring for animals including her dogs, cat, and chickens.

To join in on the magical fun visit: https://www.mymagicalgnome.com/



Children Of Dolores F. Kurzeka Honor Her By Publishing Her Book OUR WALK WITH GRANDMA Afte Photo
Children Of Dolores F. Kurzeka Honor Her By Publishing Her Book OUR WALK WITH GRANDMA After Her Passing
The family of author Dolores F. Kurzeka has released 'Our Walk with Grandma', her long-awaited children's picture book about the beauty of family and nature.
John & Julie Stirling Release THE TINY ANGEL Just In Time For Christmas Photo
John & Julie Stirling Release THE TINY ANGEL Just In Time For Christmas
John & Julie Stirling are sharing their family tradition with the world in the new children's book 'The Tiny Angel'. Whether you are looking for a new family tradition this Christmas, or you simply want a heartfelt children's book for the holidays, get 'The Tiny Angel' today.
BearManor Media Will Publish Two New Books On Judy Garland in 2023 Photo
BearManor Media Will Publish Two New Books On Judy Garland in 2023
BearManor Media has announced that, to commemorate the centennial this year of Judy Garland's birth, it will publish two new books on her in 2023.
John Robert Wiltgen Releases Inspirational Memoir THE CANDY IN MY POCKET Photo
John Robert Wiltgen Releases Inspirational Memoir THE CANDY IN MY POCKET
With holiday shopping just around the corner, John Robert Wiltgen's riveting memoir 'The Candy in My Pocket,' is now available for the gift giving season.

More Hot Stories For You


Children Of Dolores F. Kurzeka Honor Her By Publishing Her Book OUR WALK WITH GRANDMA After Her PassingChildren Of Dolores F. Kurzeka Honor Her By Publishing Her Book OUR WALK WITH GRANDMA After Her Passing
December 13, 2022

The family of author Dolores F. Kurzeka has released 'Our Walk with Grandma', her long-awaited children's picture book about the beauty of family and nature.
BROADWAY BODIES: A CRITICAL HISTORY OF CONFORMITY To Be Published By Oxford University Press February 2023BROADWAY BODIES: A CRITICAL HISTORY OF CONFORMITY To Be Published By Oxford University Press February 2023
December 12, 2022

Oxford University Press will soon publish Ryan Donovan's Broadway Bodies: A Critical History of Conformity on February 17, 2023.
John & Julie Stirling Release THE TINY ANGEL Just In Time For ChristmasJohn & Julie Stirling Release THE TINY ANGEL Just In Time For Christmas
December 12, 2022

John & Julie Stirling are sharing their family tradition with the world in the new children's book 'The Tiny Angel'. Whether you are looking for a new family tradition this Christmas, or you simply want a heartfelt children's book for the holidays, get 'The Tiny Angel' today.
CEO Shelton Banks Releases New Book GET THIS WORKCEO Shelton Banks Releases New Book GET THIS WORK
December 6, 2022

WORK TRAINING's CEO Shelton Banks is pleased to announce the release of his new book, 'Get This Work' Book: The Unofficial Guide to Breaking into Tech Sales.
BearManor Media Will Publish Two New Books On Judy Garland in 2023BearManor Media Will Publish Two New Books On Judy Garland in 2023
December 6, 2022

BearManor Media has announced that, to commemorate the centennial this year of Judy Garland's birth, it will publish two new books on her in 2023.
share