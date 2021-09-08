Mimi Maclean to Release First Book HOW TO BE A BADASS FEMALE CEO: SLAY THE COMPETITION AND REACH THE TOP

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book by angel investor, CPA, Columbia Business School alumni, non-profit founder and podcaster Mimi MacLean.

"How to Be a Badass Female CEO: Slay the Competition and Reach the Top" is designed to help women succeed in male-dominated roles, whether that means founding a company, getting venture funding or working their way to CEO. MacLean seamlessly weaves her personal experiences as a high-powered investment banker, former buyer at Bloomingdale's, angel investor, founder of three companies and mother of five into this guide for the female CEOs of tomorrow.

She offers sage advice, unabashedly shares her mistakes along the way and asks useful questions that will serve as a guidebook on building a successful company from the ground up regardless of the industry. Adding supplemental wisdom and anecdotes from the high-powered women she interviews on her top-rated podcast, The Badass CEO, MacLean has created the ideal roadmap for women who want to follow in her stead and pave their own way to success.

"As a female founder, I'm incredibly proud to be involved with a book that will empower so many women," says publisher Anna David. "Mimi is a superwoman and while we may not all be able to accomplish as much as she does, we can at least learn how she does it with this book."

MacLean's mission with "How to Be a Badass Female CEO" is as ambitious as her other goals. "I want to see women smash sales goals year after year, taking their ingenious inventions and gorgeous designs into markets all around the globe," she says. "I want to see women who start out as entry-level assistants end up at the head of the boardroom table, remaking the image of the CEO into one that's fierce, feminine and running things on her own terms."

"How to Be a Badass Female CEO: Slay the Competition and Reach the Top" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

To learn more visit: https://mimimaclean.com/