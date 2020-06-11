Mick J. Clark Releases New Novel MESSAGE FROM A STAR

Singer/songwriter Mick J. Clark promotes his novel, Message From A Star which was written under the name of Michael J. Clark.

Some friendships are written in the stars.

Thirty years after their high school graduation, former best friends, Joe and Chad, accidentally meet again in an Orlando hotel. But there will be nothing accidental about the chain of events which lead the middle-aged pair on the run from gangsters, drug dealers and ambitious cops.

Deciding to celebrate their unexpected reunion, Joe and Chad share laughs and nostalgic memories over ice-cold beer but soon the two, feeling low about their less than adolescent appearance, decide to visit a shop specialising in making men look ten years younger. Receiving enthusiastic reviews from their families on their 'renovated' looks, the two push the boundaries and continue drinking at a club.

Here begins the set-up of the harmless gents, and they fall into an ever-widening circle of disasters which ensure the men must test themselves... and their friendship.

Message From A Star is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Michael J. Clark is a singer/songwriter known as Mick J. Clark. He is on the Sonorus Record Label. And had 500,000 Streams on his songs last year. He has written over 60 songs, of which 54 of his songs are being played by Emerge Music in shops. Michael has two songs on an album, 'Goa Chillout Zone Vol 9' which reached No 1 in the iTunes Electronic Chart. He is played on many Radio Stations. Three Albums and three E.Ps, called 'Notes 1, 2,3,4,5 and 6, Rock, Ballads, R&B, Dance, Latin and Country.

Last year Michael's summer song, 'Anuther Sunny Hulliday' got over 100,000 streams and his Christmas E.P. over 200,000 streams on three Christmas songs.

