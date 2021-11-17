Michael Bartos Releases New Time Travel Romantic Drama FINDING LORENA

Author Michael Bartos has announced the release of his new time travel romantic drama, Finding Lorena.

Imagine being able to jump back in time and do it all over again.

Going back to live with everything you've learned, and knowing everything that's happened in the world during your lifetime. That's exactly what happens to Connor Grace, a middle-aged divorced school teacher, who is hit by a car in downtown Charleston and wakes up as a teenager again in the late 1980's.

Young again, he seeks out the woman who he knows will eventually become his first love, and sets out to right the wrongs of the past. As he tries to make sense of the tumultuous times he had already lived through once before, he discovers that he isn't the only one who has come back.

In Finding Lorena, organized crime, southern charm, Israeli martial arts, time travel, and self-discovery coalesce in an action-adventure love story for the ages...well, maybe a few different ages.

Finding Lorena is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author



Michael Bartos is a psychiatrist and author living in Chapel Hill, NC. He previously lived on the South Carolina coast which has influenced his writing. His other novel "BASH, Love, Madness, and Murder" is about the fictional Blakemore Anderson State Hospital (BASH) for the criminally insane. In BASH, a case of mistaken identity leads to an undercover reporter stuck inside the hospital mistaken for a violent patient.