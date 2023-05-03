Mark Lynd Releases New Book CYBERSECURITY LIFE SKILLS FOR TEENS

Mark Lynd has released his new book, Cybersecurity Life Skills for Teens: How to develop and use smart cybersecurity life skills, practices, and habits to keep cyber safe.

Given the incredible amount of time, our teens spend on their devices browsing, shopping, researching, and texting with friends it is no surprise that our teens are at risk.

In today's digital age, it's more important than ever for teens to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to navigate the online world safely and securely. "Cybersecurity Life Skills for Teens" is an essential guide to help teens protect their privacy, reputation, security, and themselves while online. This book covers everything from the basics of cybersecurity and social media savvy to careers in cybersecurity.

The simple fact is our teens are at risk! Here are just a few of the concerning statistics:

- 31% of teens have personally experienced online harassment or bullying and most think they were targeted because of their physical appearance.

- Online girls (39%) and older teens ages 15-17 (41%) were more likely than boys or younger teens to have been contacted online by a stranger.

Given these numbers, it is no surprise that many teens have questions about cybersecurity. Especially, given they spend so much time on their devices browsing, shopping, researching, and texting with friends. Finding answers has been tough and many teens don't know where to turn.

Cybersecurity Life Skills for Teens by Mark Lynd helps teens deal with the many cybersecurity challenges they face in their daily lives.

In Cybersecurity Life Skills for Teens, they will learn:

Cybersecurity Basics

Tips and tricks for smart browsing

Keeping their email accounts secure and avoiding spam

Protecting privacy and reputation online

How to have secure and fun online gaming experiences

Staying safe on social media platforms

Avoiding sexting and sextortion

How to shop online safely

Keeping their devices clean and secure

Combating cyber bullying

Safeguarding their digital privacy

Connecting securely to public and private networks

Managing their digital footprint

Avoiding identity theft

And many more cybersecurity life skills

This simple but information-packed book is full of real-world advice from one of the top global cybersecurity thought leaders and speakers, who has advised over 250+ K12s in North America.

Cybersecurity Life Skills for Teens makes the perfect gift for a teen that spends a great deal of time on the Internet, gaming, or smartphone! Order a copy today and ensure they are cyber-secure and safe!

About the Author:



Mark Lynd is the Head of Digital Business at Netsync, a global technology reseller. Mark's achievements include being a finalist for Ernst & Young's "Entrepreneur of the Year - Southwest Region, presenting the Doak Walker Award on ESPN and being ranked the #1 Global Security Thought Leader in 2022 by Thinkers360.

In his role at Netsync, Mark serves as an executive advisor with a particular focus on collaborating with the leadership of over 250 K-12 and higher education institutions.

Mark has held various leadership positions, including CEO, CIO, CTO, and CISO, for several global organizations. He has on served on several boards, including serving on the board for SMU's Cox School of Business.

Mark is a sought-after speaker, frequently presenting on cybersecurity, AI, diversity, STEM, and veteran affairs for organizations like Oracle, IBM, Cisco, HP, Intel, and others.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tulsa and attended The Wharton School. Mark proudly and honorably served in the US Army's 3rd Ranger Battalion & 82nd Airborne.

Website: https://www.marklynd.com/cybersecurity-life-skills-for-teens/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclynd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/markclynd

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marklynd

Cybersecurity Life Skills for Teens is available for purchase at Amazon in print and ebook formats.