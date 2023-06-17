Marie Ribarik Releases New Contemporary Romance FALLING IN LOVE WITH AN OBNOXIOUS BILLIONAIRE

Falling in Love with an Obnoxious Billionaire is available for purchase at Amazon in print and ebook formats.

By: Jun. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Sharon Bruce Releases New Book SHOEBOX BABY Photo 1 Sharon Bruce Releases New Book SHOEBOX BABY
New Book COUNTERACT THE FAT Covers Scientific Studies Showing That Fiber And Antioxidants Photo 2 New Book COUNTERACT THE FAT Covers Scientific Studies Showing That Fiber And Antioxidants Can Counteract The Effects Of Junk Food
Sean Lewis' Current Picture Book, 'Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Mon Photo 3 Sean Lewis' Current Picture Book, 'Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Money' Released
Jeffrey A. Oakley Releases New Children's Book THINGS WILL WORK OUT Photo 4 Jeffrey A. Oakley Releases New Children's Book THINGS WILL WORK OUT

Marie Ribarik Releases New Contemporary Romance FALLING IN LOVE WITH AN OBNOXIOUS BILLIONAIRE

Marie Ribarik has announced the release of new contemporary romance, Love with an Obnoxious Billionaire.

In the heart of San Francisco, an extraordinary journey begins when a young woman steps into the realm of a charismatic billionaire, unearthing the depths of his soul and discovering her own untapped desires...

Enter a world of wealth, power, and unpredictable desire... When Stephanie, a driven and determined young woman, accepts the position as billionaire Henry's new assistant, she becomes an integral part of his high-stakes world. Drawn to his charisma and success, she discovers that there is much more to Henry than meets the eye.

As Stephanie delves deeper into her role, she witnesses Henry's enigmatic personality firsthand. The allure of his riches and handsomeness is countered by moments of harshness and indifference, leaving Stephanie torn between attraction and resentment. Yet, fate has plans in store for them both.

When an unexpected business conference takes them to the vibrant city of San Diego, Stephanie finds herself drawn into a world where secrets unravel and hearts collide. In the midst of shared experiences, forgiveness takes root, and Stephanie must confront her hidden feelings for Henry. But when she discovers she carries a life-altering secret, the stakes are raised, and their entangled lives are forever changed.

Will Stephanie and Henry's journey lead them to embrace their undeniable connection, or will the secrets they carry drive them apart?

Lose yourself in this captivating tale of a billionaire's assistant, ambition, and the secrets that bind them...

From the Author:

Marie Ribarik, author of Falling In Love With An Obnoxious Billionaire

My debut novel, "Falling in Love with an Obnoxious Billionaire," is a captivating read that has received high praise from readers. Drawing inspiration from my love of reading, my contemporary romance novels transport readers to new worlds filled with unforgettable characters and unforgettable love stories.

With over 25 years of living in California and working as an Oncology Registered Nurse, I now reside in the Palm Beach area with my family and want to pursue my secondary dream which is to become a writer. I have always been a passionate novelist, poet, and writer who believes that the power to change one's life lies in their thoughts and words.

Since I have more time available to me now, I decided to write. It is like trading syringes for pens, paper, and a computer. Thanks to Amazon's KDP platform, I have self-published my work with less anxiety, allowing me to focus on what I love most - writing. If you are looking for a romance author who will take you on an unforgettable journey of love and self-discovery, look no further than my Marie Ribarik. My next novel is right around the corner.

Author Website

Follow the author on Twitter

Falling in Love with an Obnoxious Billionaire is available for purchase at Amazon in print and ebook formats.



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Discover The Profound Journey To Your Sacred Centre In UNTIL THE LAST BREATH By Steven Ben Photo
Discover The Profound Journey To Your Sacred Centre In UNTIL THE LAST BREATH By Steven Benitez

Steven Benitez has announced the release of his new book, Until the Last Breath: Journey to Your Sacred Centre.

2
Artist William Nichols Releases New Book BECOMING AN ARTIST Photo
Artist William Nichols Releases New Book BECOMING AN ARTIST

Artist William Nichols has announced  the release of his new book, Becoming an Artist: Insights and Advice for Artists and Viewers of Art.

3
Jeffrey A. Oakley Releases New Childrens Book THINGS WILL WORK OUT Photo
Jeffrey A. Oakley Releases New Children's Book THINGS WILL WORK OUT

Jeffrey A. Oakley has released his new children's picture book, Things Will Work Out.

4
CTO Janak Alford Releases New Book INTELLIGENT DIGITAL ECOSYSTEMS Photo
CTO Janak Alford Releases New Book INTELLIGENT DIGITAL ECOSYSTEMS

Amidst decreasing productivity and the increasing dangers posed by Big Tech AI products, tech executive and entrepreneur Janak Alford is presenting a solution in his new book, 'Intelligent Digital Ecosystems: How Rethinking Technology Will Expand Your Mind and Change Your World'.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video Video: The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You