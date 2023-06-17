Marie Ribarik Releases New Contemporary Romance FALLING IN LOVE WITH AN OBNOXIOUS BILLIONAIRE

Marie Ribarik has announced the release of new contemporary romance, Love with an Obnoxious Billionaire.

In the heart of San Francisco, an extraordinary journey begins when a young woman steps into the realm of a charismatic billionaire, unearthing the depths of his soul and discovering her own untapped desires...

Enter a world of wealth, power, and unpredictable desire... When Stephanie, a driven and determined young woman, accepts the position as billionaire Henry's new assistant, she becomes an integral part of his high-stakes world. Drawn to his charisma and success, she discovers that there is much more to Henry than meets the eye.

As Stephanie delves deeper into her role, she witnesses Henry's enigmatic personality firsthand. The allure of his riches and handsomeness is countered by moments of harshness and indifference, leaving Stephanie torn between attraction and resentment. Yet, fate has plans in store for them both.

When an unexpected business conference takes them to the vibrant city of San Diego, Stephanie finds herself drawn into a world where secrets unravel and hearts collide. In the midst of shared experiences, forgiveness takes root, and Stephanie must confront her hidden feelings for Henry. But when she discovers she carries a life-altering secret, the stakes are raised, and their entangled lives are forever changed.

Will Stephanie and Henry's journey lead them to embrace their undeniable connection, or will the secrets they carry drive them apart?

Lose yourself in this captivating tale of a billionaire's assistant, ambition, and the secrets that bind them...

From the Author:

Marie Ribarik, author of Falling In Love With An Obnoxious Billionaire

My debut novel, "Falling in Love with an Obnoxious Billionaire," is a captivating read that has received high praise from readers. Drawing inspiration from my love of reading, my contemporary romance novels transport readers to new worlds filled with unforgettable characters and unforgettable love stories.

With over 25 years of living in California and working as an Oncology Registered Nurse, I now reside in the Palm Beach area with my family and want to pursue my secondary dream which is to become a writer. I have always been a passionate novelist, poet, and writer who believes that the power to change one's life lies in their thoughts and words.

Since I have more time available to me now, I decided to write. It is like trading syringes for pens, paper, and a computer. Thanks to Amazon's KDP platform, I have self-published my work with less anxiety, allowing me to focus on what I love most - writing. If you are looking for a romance author who will take you on an unforgettable journey of love and self-discovery, look no further than my Marie Ribarik. My next novel is right around the corner.

