Maria Schindlecker Releases New YA Fantasy Adventure - JOSIE FOWLER AND THE MIRROR OF ANKUSHA

Author Maria Schindlecker has announced the release of her new YA fantasy adventure, Josie Fowler and the Mirror of Ankusha.

Thirty something year old Josie Fowler is a history student that's grieving the mysterious disappearance of her uncle, Frank. To her surprise and confusion a mirror is delivered to her with a note from her uncle. Frank's note tells Josie that all will be explained by his assistant Peter.

When Peter enters Josie's life they not only discover that the mirror she has been given is magical, but that it is also the link to her uncles disappearance. Josie and Peter embark on a journey to Ankusha, a world that is unlike their own.

Loyalties are tested and every move Josie makes is detrimental to their lives and rescuing her uncle.

Josie Fowler and the Mirror of Ankusha is available for purchase in print and e-book formats.

About the Author:

Maria lives in Sydney, Australia and is a fiction buff and an avid traveler. Her love of fiction began as a child this spawned her first novel.