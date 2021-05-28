Kitty Bardot Releases New Contemporary Romance BURLESQUE BABY

Boroughs Publishing Group has announced the release of their new contemporary romance novel by author Kitty Bardot, Burlesque Baby. This is the third book in their Burlesque River romance series.

Olive Meeks is anything but. Quiet - yes. Shy - sort of. Yet underneath beats a heart filled with hope and promise.

Which is why she accepts the challenge and applies for one of the open positions with Burlesque A La Mode. No surprise she's really good at it and becomes a darling burlesque baby.

But...Vic Thornton is the owner of the Speakeasy, where the troupe performs, and weeks before, she literally crashed into him. Well, her bicycle hit the truck he was riding in.

Now, she's certain he's what she wants, but Vic's sending mixed messages, and Olive doesn't play games. More than most, she's learned to live life and to love when she feels it since no one is promised tomorrow.

Vic still has to figure out he's worthy of the incandescent sprite who has the potential to become his whole world.

Burlesque Baby is available for purchase in print, audio and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Kitty Bardot juggles a life full of excitement and love. By day, she's a chef with her own catering company, by night she puts tens years of burlesque experience to use in various venues in the Quad Cities. She writes from her country home not far from the Mississippi River, enjoying every moment with her husband and their three children. Currently, she is working on her next Burlesque River story.