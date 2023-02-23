Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Key Burns Releases New Children's Book PRINCESS MICHAELA AND THE ORANGE DRAGON

This charming picture book follows a young princess and her best-friend dragon as they embark on a quest to bake the perfect scones.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Key Burns Releases New Children's Book PRINCESS MICHAELA AND THE ORANGE DRAGON

Author Key Burns has released her new children's book, Princess Michaela and the Orange Dragon.

Step into the enchanted world of Princess Michaela and the Orange Dragon!

This charming picture book follows a young princess and her best-friend dragon as they embark on a quest to bake the perfect scones. With twists and turns, this magical fairy tale is filled with laughter, friendship, and plenty of scones.

About the Author:


Key Burns loves working with children and telling stories. Teaching meditation and mindfulness programs to children, she inspires curiosity to awaken creativity and imagination in young people. Inspired by nature, her stories and meditations are shared in classrooms to bring deep and natural peace to children. Inspiring mental inquiry and learning about what awakens their hearts, children develop connection to themselves and to others. Key uses storytelling and oral traditions empowering children to be authentically who they are moment to moment.

Princess Michaela and the Orange Dragon is available for purchase at several online retailers.

Find out more about the book and author on BookBuzz



Randa Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTER Photo
Randa Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTER
Randa Modjissola Adechoubou has released the new book Braver, Bolder, Better a powerful combination of manifesto and guide that invites readers to take control of their life and start crafting their own story.
Composer Tina Davidson Publishes Memoir LET YOUR HEART BE BROKEN Photo
Composer Tina Davidson Publishes Memoir LET YOUR HEART BE BROKEN
Composer and author Tina Davidson's memoir, Let Your Heart Be Broken, will be published by Boyle & Dalton on March 14, 2023. Davidson, a highly regarded American composer, creates music that stands out for its emotional depth and lyrical dignity.
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Childrens Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPAB Photo
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina has released her new children's book, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel Photo
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSE
Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel 'Nothing To Lose' via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.

More Hot Stories For You


Randa Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTERRanda Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTER
February 22, 2023

Randa Modjissola Adechoubou has released the new book Braver, Bolder, Better a powerful combination of manifesto and guide that invites readers to take control of their life and start crafting their own story.
Composer Tina Davidson Publishes Memoir LET YOUR HEART BE BROKENComposer Tina Davidson Publishes Memoir LET YOUR HEART BE BROKEN
February 17, 2023

Composer and author Tina Davidson's memoir, Let Your Heart Be Broken, will be published by Boyle & Dalton on March 14, 2023. Davidson, a highly regarded American composer, creates music that stands out for its emotional depth and lyrical dignity.
Popular Southern Mystery Series To Issue e New Installment And Reissue Past ReleasesPopular Southern Mystery Series To Issue e New Installment And Reissue Past Releases
February 15, 2023

Acclaimed mystery writer Margaret Fenton will celebrate the re-release of two installments of her popular southern mystery series, plus the release of a new series title this Spring. Aakenbaaken & Kent will reissue Fenton's Little Lamb Lost and Little Girl Gone in both trade paper and eBook editions, and will release Fenton's latest mystery, Little White Lies on March 7, 2023.
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHINGDr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING
February 14, 2023

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina has released her new children's book, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSEAuthor, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSE
February 14, 2023

Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel 'Nothing To Lose' via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.
share