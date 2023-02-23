Key Burns Releases New Children's Book PRINCESS MICHAELA AND THE ORANGE DRAGON

Author Key Burns has released her new children's book, Princess Michaela and the Orange Dragon.

Step into the enchanted world of Princess Michaela and the Orange Dragon!

This charming picture book follows a young princess and her best-friend dragon as they embark on a quest to bake the perfect scones. With twists and turns, this magical fairy tale is filled with laughter, friendship, and plenty of scones.

About the Author:



Key Burns loves working with children and telling stories. Teaching meditation and mindfulness programs to children, she inspires curiosity to awaken creativity and imagination in young people. Inspired by nature, her stories and meditations are shared in classrooms to bring deep and natural peace to children. Inspiring mental inquiry and learning about what awakens their hearts, children develop connection to themselves and to others. Key uses storytelling and oral traditions empowering children to be authentically who they are moment to moment.

Princess Michaela and the Orange Dragon is available for purchase at several online retailers.

Find out more about the book and author on BookBuzz