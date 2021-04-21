Keira Dominguez Releases New Historical Regency Romance - THE SWEET ROWAN

Author Keira Dominguez has announced the release of her new regency romance, The Sweet Rowan by Boroughs Publishing Group.

Penny Thornton loved her magic with all her heart. After being burned in a barn fire while trying to save people and creatures, she despaired she'd never feel magic again.

When her fingers brush a letter from Scotland addressed to a neighbor, Penny's heart soars. There's magic in that letter, and she's certain the source of the magic is its author or his location.

Defying convention and general good sense, which does not recommend a high-born young lady travel alone, she constructs a tangled ruse to deceive her family, and takes off to the wilds of Scotland.

What awaits her are challenges she never bargained for. But in navigating the obstacles and hurdles she encounters, she finds a man with a heart of gold, and a family in need of the magic of her love.

The Sweet Rowan is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



About the Author:

Keira has a B.A. in Humanities and lives in Oregon with her husband and five children.

When she's is not busy avoiding volunteerism at her kids' schools like it is the literal plague, she enjoys scoring a deal at Goodwill, repainting her rooms an unnecessary amount of times, and being seized by sudden enthusiasms.

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57441514-the-sweet-rowan