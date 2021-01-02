K. Edward Mallory Announces Science Fiction Novel 'Jack Spartan Varaci Runner'

Author K. Edward Mallory has announced the promotion of his science fiction novel, Jack Spartan Varaci Runner. Finally, a great new hard sci-fi adventure with a plot like no other.

Jack Spartan, second in command of the new Advanced Space Shuttle Victory, is thrown into an epic first contact adventure when Victory is accidentally rammed by an errant alien freighter that is mining Earth's atmosphere.

His incredible adventure will span the galaxy like no other plot you've ever read.

Fabulous hard science fiction and engineering technology for those that crave reality in their sci-fi space adventures.

Jack Spartan Varaci Runner is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.