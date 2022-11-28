Jonathan J. Woolverton Releases FOR A BETTER CHANCE AT LIFE: ACHIEVING LIFE SATISFACTION

An inspiring story about finding your purpose and achieving happiness by tapping into three spheres: personal growth, family values, and career focus, "For A Better Chance At Life: Achieving Life Satisfaction" is a personal development novel by author Jonathan J. Woolverton.

A new release, "For A Better Chance At Life: Achieving Life Satisfaction," tells the story of how achieving life satisfaction is our ultimate goal. And to achieve it, we must set out our purposes in life. We exist in three spheres: our Personal Growth sphere, where we determine what we wish to accomplish in our own personal life given what is important to us; our Family Values sphere, where we set out our goals and objectives for what we wish to accomplish as a family unit; and our Career Focus sphere, where achieving a certain status and income level will determine our successes and accomplishments as they relate to our working life. As well we must determine how to achieve happiness in our life-after-work years.

When asked why Woolverton wrote "For A Better Chance At Life: Achieving Life Satisfaction," he said: "The world has become more chaotic over the past couple of decades. The stresses, pressures, and worries in our lives have grown exponentially. It has become more difficult to find happiness and joy in life. We have lost the ability to balance our lives effectively between what we require to achieve what is important to us on a personal basis, how to achieve a balance between our career goals and our family priorities, how to manage our expectations against reality, and how to ensure that our life-after-work years result in true life satisfaction."

The recently published personal development novel is perfect for readers ready to clarify their life goals and purpose and strive for their ultimate goal: achieving life satisfaction.

"For A Better Chance At Life: Achieving Life Satisfaction" is available through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $21.99), Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Book Depository and Booktopia.

More information about the book on Amazon: https://a.co/d/6wQgmmq

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

JONATHAN J. WOOLVERTON was born in Ontario, Canada. Shortly after that, he moved with his family to the U.S. J.J. attended a private boys' school in Western New York State and later enrolled in a university in Pennsylvania, where he graduated with a BBA in economics and accounting with a minor in psychology. Over his career, J.J. has consulted and advised committee members on how to set and accomplish their internal goals and objectives within their own organizations.

Learn more at: https://jjwoolverton.com/