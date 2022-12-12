Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John & Julie Stirling Release THE TINY ANGEL Just In Time For Christmas

Children and adults will love the watercolor-style illustrations and the adorable Tiny Angel as she learns to accept herself and eventually finds her purpose.

Dec. 12, 2022  
John & Julie Stirling are sharing their family tradition with the world in the new children's book "The Tiny Angel". Originally, John Stirling created the story of "The Tiny Angel" in the 1970s for his children and future grandchildren. He believed people could obtain their goals in life by having the courage, support, and to have faith that they can. John lovingly shared this story every Christmas with family and friends. Their wish is that your family will enjoy reading this book as much as ours.

The Tiny Angel begins her journey at the gates of heaven where she meets the Greeting Angel. The Tiny Angel soon finds out that all new angels are asked to study and practice their heavenly skills before they can become special angels and receive their wings. Over time the Tiny Angel's friends were growing taller which made her feel different and sad. Would she ever learn enough, know enough and sing well enough to be accepted as a Special Angel and receive her wings? As time goes by she discovers there is a purpose for all in heaven and her own destiny becomes clear.

Whether you are looking for a new family tradition this Christmas, or you simply want a heartfelt children's book for the holidays, get "The Tiny Angel" today.

The book is available in softcover, hardcover, and digital formats. Shortly after launching, the book reached #78 on Amazon's Christian Fiction for Children & Teens chart - making it an instant holiday hit.

For books, activity sheets, and more visit: https://thetinyangel.ca/



