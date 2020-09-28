Jill Young Releases New Book THE COURAGE ADVANTAGE: 3 Mindsets Your Team Needs To Cultivate Fierce Discipline

"The Courage Advantage" was released worldwide in July and is available wherever books are sold.

Jill Young, founder of Dallas-based TractionFirst, uses her experience to teach business owners how to grow and thrive. "The Courage Advantage: 3 Mindsets Your Team Needs to Cultivate Fierce Discipline, Incredible Fun, and a Culture of Experimentation" began as a result of a question asked by a new client, "I know why this coaching will work. What do you think is happening when it doesn't work?"

That question sent Jill Young on a journey to figure out exactly why some companies thrived while others limped and clunked along until finally quitting.

Young says, "If you don't first want to grow, the fear you feel will disguise itself as reality; it'll scare you into staying conservative and avoiding risk."

Written for the business owner who wants to lead their company through growth to thrive in courage as they strive to attain their larger-than-life goals, "The Courage Advantage" guides entrepreneurs to create a workplace defined by fierce discipline and incredible fun, enjoy the kind of growth that takes their teams to new heights, and experience breakthroughs defined by personal and professional success.

"The Courage Advantage" released worldwide in July and is available wherever books are sold.

About the Author

Jill Young grew up in an entrepreneurial family, learning early on the advantages of having a clear vision and doing what you say you'll do. Through the experience of her family's struggles and successes in business, Jill has become the dynamic and approachable leader she is today. She has a BS in Psychology, an MBA and has held leadership positions in a variety of fields. Before becoming a full-time EOS® implementer in 2014, Jill was the president of a forward-thinking CPA firm, where she advised and guided clients using the EOS tools. Jill now implements EOS with over 80 companies and coaches entrepreneurs who are on a journey to become their best.

More information is available at TractionFirst - https://www.tractionfirst.com/

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You