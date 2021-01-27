Janet Post Releases New Dark Fantasy LET THERE BE DRAGONS

Author Janet Post has announced the release of her new dark fantasy novel, Let There be Dragons. The book was released by Tell-Tale Publishing in October 2020.

In a post-apocalyptic world, dragons, elves, vampires and demons war for control of Earth. A girl with powerful Gifts is the only hope the world has to destroy Slygon, a demon from the Pit come to rule all.

With the aid of a half-orc, his friends and a fairy, Annabelle tames dragons and rides to fight Slygon on his home territory. On a mission to rescue her sister from Slygon's power, Annabelle will stop at nothing. When everyone around her is saying it's time to quit, Annabelle is just getting started.

Let There be Dragons is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Information:

Let There be Dragons

By Janet Post

Publisher: Tell-Tale Publishing

Published: October 2020

ISBN: 978-1952020063

ASIN: B08KQJJW4Q

Pages: 399

Genre: Dark Fantasy

About the Author:

Janet Post is a self-described military brat from Hawaii. She worked as a reporter for years before retiring to write books. Horses and dogs are her passion along with writing adventure and fantasy for young adults. She currently lives in the swamplands of Florida.