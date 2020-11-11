Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jane Blomstrand Releases New Memoir MEET THE PRINCIPAL

Article Pixel

Meet the Principal is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Nov. 11, 2020  

Jane Blomstrand Releases New Memoir MEET THE PRINCIPAL

Author and retired educator, Jane Blomstrand has announced the promotion of her memoir, Meet the Principal: My Journey Beyond the Curriculum.

Almost all of us have experience with school, either as a student, a parent or maybe as a teacher. But few have the experience in school as a principal. Meet the Principal: My Journey Beyond the Curriculum is a collection of stories from the life of a principal. All principals have stories like these. Some are funny, some are sad, some may surprise you and some may touch your heart. When you put them together hopefully you will have experienced what happens in a school beyond the curriculum.

Meet the Principal is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Jane Blomstrand is a retired educator. She has held many different positions in education including Classroom Teacher, Literacy Specialist, Elementary School Principal and Director of a Teacher Credentialing Program. She currently coaches new administrators. Jane and her husband live in Northern California.


Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel