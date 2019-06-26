J. J. Spring Releases New Women's Fiction Novel, 'The Chocolate Shop'

Author J. J. Spring has announced the release of the new women's fiction novel, The Chocolate Shop. Released in June 17, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Laura Beckman's comfortable suburban life would be perfect but for her daughter. Four years earlier, Brooke abandoned her husband and her own young daughter to run off with a musician. Now back home with her tail between her legs, Brooke's self-loathing boils over in the face of her mother's unrelenting condemnation.

Laura's world is turned upside down after witnessing the long, painful death of her husband. In the search for a better version of herself, she creates the Chocolate Shop which grants terminally ill patients one last wish (e.g returning to the Rockette stage, having sex one last time, even skydiving). Laura then lovingly helps her clients slip away to a peaceful death. Laura must dodge the police who suspect she's committing second-degree murder, and an ex-wife of a client consumed with collecting on an insurance policy. Her relationship with her daughter flips as Brooke becomes the one doing the condemning: "I may have made many mistakes in my life but there's one thing I can say. I never murdered anybody."

As Laura comes to grips with the ethical, moral, and legal dimensions of what she's doing, she worries that her strained relationship with her daughter will never be repaired and wonders whether she can ever find love again. She meets Arlo Massey--brash, flamboyant, someone who couldn't care less about what other people think--the complete opposite of the always appropriate Laura Beckman. Arlo disrupts Laura's already tumultuous life. She finds him despicable.

And yet . . .

The Chocolate Shop is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.





